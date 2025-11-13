Primary filing opens with 2 newcomers joining incumbents

As the first week of party primary filing opened almost all Montague County incumbents filed their paperwork with the Republican Party for the March 2026 elections.

There is no organized Democratic Party in the county, and there is no information available on any local filings for that party. Winners of the respective party primaries will face off in the general election.

Candidates considering a run in the March 3 primaries have until Dec. 8 to file for the races. Republican Party Chairperson Melody Gillespie was set up in the courthouse annex to begin accepting forms after Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting. She said eight candidates signed up, mostly incumbents and two newcomers. Gillespie said per state laws she will be set up at the annex from to 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 the final day of filing.

Pictured: Primary candidates signed up for the Republican Party Primary on Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)