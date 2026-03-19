Bellevue man takes spot on MMA fight bill

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsosnline.com

Bowie High School will be sending three young men to the state power lifting meeting after their showing at the regional meet in Decatur on March 12.

Tyson Jordan, Cody West and Luis Covarrubias will advance to the state meet which is March 27-28 in Abilene. Nocona’s Kaeden Wallace also advanced to state.

“It’s my first time so I didn’t know what to expect. They have been working hard with 6 a.m. practice. The result really showed what each is capable of, it was up to them at that point. We have three going to state and two girls going,” explained Stewart

A packed gym cheered on the lifters at Decatur. At the regional meet the Bowie team placed seventh out of 25 teams in its division. Bells took the first place team spot.

Read the full story of the regional meet and the results in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured top – Tyson Jordan of Bowie placed second in his class to advance to state. (Photo by Suzanne Storey)



