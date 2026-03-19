SPORTS
Bellevue man takes spot on MMA fight bill
By BRIAN SMITH
sports@bowienewsonline.com
Broc Terry has always been an athlete.
The Bellevue High graduate went to Navarro Junior College in Corsicana after graduation to continue playing sports. Once he left school, he began to get out of shape.
He found a gym to begin getting back into shape. He said he was lost and without a purpose. He became intrigued, however, by finding a gym across the street that focused on Mixed Martial Arts workouts.
Intrigued, he checked it out.
“I had no intention of ever becoming a fighter,” Terry said with a laugh. “The whole thing intrigued me, though.”
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Three Bowie, one Nocona lifter advance to state
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsosnline.com
Bowie High School will be sending three young men to the state power lifting meeting after their showing at the regional meet in Decatur on March 12.
Tyson Jordan, Cody West and Luis Covarrubias will advance to the state meet which is March 27-28 in Abilene. Nocona’s Kaeden Wallace also advanced to state.
“It’s my first time so I didn’t know what to expect. They have been working hard with 6 a.m. practice. The result really showed what each is capable of, it was up to them at that point. We have three going to state and two girls going,” explained Stewart
A packed gym cheered on the lifters at Decatur. At the regional meet the Bowie team placed seventh out of 25 teams in its division. Bells took the first place team spot.
Read the full story of the regional meet and the results in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured top – Tyson Jordan of Bowie placed second in his class to advance to state. (Photo by Suzanne Storey)
SPORTS
Bowie track boys compete at Springtown
Bowie’s boys track team competed in Springtown March 12, finishing 9th with 23 points.
Junior Tyler Richey won the pole vault with a 14’6” leap and was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 42.84. Richey also ran the 110-meter hurdles in 18.75. Sophomore Brayden Willett was second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:53.75 and was suxth in the 400-meter dash in 53.88.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured – Bowie boys at Springtown track meet. (Courtesy photo)
SPORTS
Saint Jo baseball plays Muenster
Saint Jo’s baseball team traveled to Muenster March 10. The Hornet JV was victorious 22-2. (Below) Sam Martin looks in for the sign while (top) Rylan Forrester puts the tag on the Hornet runner. Photos by Jennifer Gaston.
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