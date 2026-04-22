OBITUARIES
James Lee Winingham
April 25, 1931 – April 7, 2026
BOWIE- James Lee Winingham, 94, passed away on April 7, 2026.
A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. April 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 25 at First Baptist Church of Bowie.
The burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie.
James was born on April 25, 1931 in the Bowie area to Lee McCain Winingham and Frances Lucille Stubbs Winingham. James grew up in a long-standing farming and ranching family that settled in Montague County in the 1860s after the Civil War.
A 1949 graduate of Stoneburg High School, he played basketball and was active in Future Farmers of America and was a lifetime member. He often recalled growing up through the Depression – living without electricity and listening to the family radio with a spinner. As a young man he helped build the Hopewell Cemetery pavilion in Stoneburg 1946.
James married Barbara Ann Garrett on Sept. 6, 1952 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. The couple met at First Baptist when Barbara was 15. They remained lifelong members of the church. James enlisted in the National Guard in 1953 and later became a noncommissioned officer attaining the rank of Staff Seargent in the US Army. He served as a communication noncommissioned officer stationed in Fairbanks, AK. Barbara joined him and worked at the local hospital. Donna was born in Fairbanks in 1955. After his military service, they returned to Bowie and built their home on Nelson Street.
James worked tirelessly to provide for his family – delivering mail from the Bowie Post Office and then rural delivery from the Sunset Post Office. He also was the Manager of the regional Coca Cola Bottling Plant in Bowie. He remained active in the National Guard and served as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Bowie. As a proud Master Mason of the Bowie Masonic Lodge #578, he received his 65-year pin. After retiring from the Post Office, he raised and sold cattle fulltime up until last year.
His retirement years were also filled with travels to all parts of the world with Barbara, his children and grandchildren. His long life was blessed with the opportunity to welcome great-grandchildren into his world.
His greatest legacy will be all the people he shared his faith with and how Jesus saved his soul and spared his life on several occasions. He believed God had saved him for a purpose and that purpose was to share his faith in Christ with others. He shared with everyone who would listen how God had blessed him over and over.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Frances Faye Myers (husband Tom); Randy Myers (wife Diane) and beloved wife, Barbara Ann Garrett Winingham, who passed away in 3/2025 after 73 years of marriage.
James is survived by his children, Donna Winingham, Templeton, CA, Marilyn Judy and husband Kenneth, Crawford, Janet Winingham Monkres, Granbury and David Winingham and wife Beth of Stoneburg; grandsons, Houston Crawfis, Christopher Judy and wife Christine, Andrew Judy and wife Catarina, Hance Winingham; step-grandsons, Josh and Tyler Monkres; granddaughters, Emma Crawfis, Lindsay Judy, Gabrielle and husband Preston Baird, Alexandra Sakel(Colby White) and Samantha Hall; great-grandchildren, Faith, Eliana, Luke, Micah, Daniel, Issac Judy and Caleb Hall; brother, Dan Winingham and wife Eliane, Olney; first cousins, Anita Spikes and Maxine Woolsey; nieces, Nancy Anthony and husband Bill, Susan Pulley and husband Jack, Michelle and husband Derrick Carson; nephews, Lewis Garrett and wife Natasha, Mark Winingham and Brad Winingham and wife Jennifer and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Association, 1666 Hopewell Road, Bellevue, TX 76228.
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OBITUARIES
Teresa Naomi Adams
November 11, 1964 – April 18, 2026
BOWIE – Teresa Naomi Adams, 61, died on April 18, 2026.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on April 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 28 at the New Covenant Family Church in Bowie with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1964 in Exeter, CA and attended school in Bowie. She dedicated many years of her life to her career as a certified nursing assistant.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Pike and grandparents.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Holt, Bowie and Amber Holt, Wichita, KS; mother, Alice Pike, Bowie; five grandchildren; brothers, David Pike, Bowie, Jimmy “Dewey” Pike, Bowie and Johnny Holt, Sherman; sister, Melissa Diannitto-Smith AR; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
OBITUARIES
Frances Marie Baker
January 8, 1934 – April 11, 2026
DECATUR – Frances Marie Baker, 92 died on April 11, 2026 in Decatur, TX.
There was a graveside service at 2 p.m. on April 20 at the Spanish Fort Cemetery officiated by her family.
She was born on January 8, 1934 in Spanish Fort to Charlie Lloyd and Detolia Cain Williams. She worked most of her life as a telephone operator in Nocona. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Spanish Fort.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Bonnie York.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Hudson, Brock; three grandsons; three great grandchildren and a niece.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation at the AMDF website.
OBITUARIES
Flora Faye Ridinger
August 20, 1931 – April 15, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – Flora Faye Ridinger, 94, died on April 15, 2026, in Nocona, TX.
The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on April 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Aug. 20, 1931 in Jester, OK to Howard and Laura (Nippert) Griffin. She lived in Bowie until 1992, when she married Herbert Ridinger. She worked at Walmart as a door greeter until she was 85 years old.
She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Bowie, until moving to Wichita Falls and joining the Western Hills Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother; first husband, Charles Davis; a special friend; second husband, Hebert Ridinger; fiancé, John Bowers; brother, Will Griffin and a stepson.
She is survived by her son, Michael Davis; daughter, Debbie Jones; sister, Frances Morelock; three stepchildren; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; a stepsister, and numerous niece and nephews.
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