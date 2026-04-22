OBITUARIES
Flora Faye Ridinger
August 20, 1931 – April 15, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – Flora Faye Ridinger, 94, died on April 15, 2026, in Nocona, TX.
The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on April 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Aug. 20, 1931 in Jester, OK to Howard and Laura (Nippert) Griffin. She lived in Bowie until 1992, when she married Herbert Ridinger. She worked at Walmart as a door greeter until she was 85 years old.
She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Bowie, until moving to Wichita Falls and joining the Western Hills Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother; first husband, Charles Davis; a special friend; second husband, Hebert Ridinger; fiancé, John Bowers; brother, Will Griffin and a stepson.
She is survived by her son, Michael Davis; daughter, Debbie Jones; sister, Frances Morelock; three stepchildren; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; a stepsister, and numerous niece and nephews.
OBITUARIES
Teresa Naomi Adams
November 11, 1964 – April 18, 2026
BOWIE – Teresa Naomi Adams, 61, died on April 18, 2026.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on April 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 28 at the New Covenant Family Church in Bowie with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1964 in Exeter, CA and attended school in Bowie. She dedicated many years of her life to her career as a certified nursing assistant.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Pike and grandparents.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Holt, Bowie and Amber Holt, Wichita, KS; mother, Alice Pike, Bowie; five grandchildren; brothers, David Pike, Bowie, Jimmy “Dewey” Pike, Bowie and Johnny Holt, Sherman; sister, Melissa Diannitto-Smith AR; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
OBITUARIES
Frances Marie Baker
January 8, 1934 – April 11, 2026
DECATUR – Frances Marie Baker, 92 died on April 11, 2026 in Decatur, TX.
There was a graveside service at 2 p.m. on April 20 at the Spanish Fort Cemetery officiated by her family.
She was born on January 8, 1934 in Spanish Fort to Charlie Lloyd and Detolia Cain Williams. She worked most of her life as a telephone operator in Nocona. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Spanish Fort.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Bonnie York.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Hudson, Brock; three grandsons; three great grandchildren and a niece.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation at the AMDF website.
OBITUARIES
Brian Keith Griffith
March 7, 1962 – April 11, 2026
BOWIE- Brian Keith Griffith, 64, passed away on April 11, 2026.
Brian was born on March 7, 1962 in Azle to Gary Griffith and Carol Carson. He lived a life defined by adventure, deep devotion to his family and a genuine love for those around him. A proud graduate of Keller High School’s Class of 1980, Brian carried with him the values of hard work, loyalty and kindness throughout his life.
He shared a beautiful and enduring marriage with his lifelong love, Katherine. Their relationship was a true testament to unwavering commitment, deep love and putting family above all else.
Brian found joy in many passions, including background acting, music, literature and attending live concerts. He was a man of faith who found meaning in studying the Word of God. Above all, he gave his whole heart to his family and friends. Riding motorcycles was a significant part of his life, bringing him a sense of freedom and a cherished brotherhood he held dear.
He is survived by his loving parents, Carol Jeannette Carson and Gary Armond Griffith; step-mother, Deborah Carol Griffith; brother, Cody Griffith; devoted wife, Katherine Griffith; daughter, Tiffany Paradise; son, Teagon Tidwell and wife Sande Tidwell; four cherished grandchildren; two nieces and many beloved cousins.
Brian will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved him. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched with his kindness, strength and love.
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