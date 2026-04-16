COUNTY LIFE
Battle of San Jacinto event April 21
Texans and history enthusiasts are invited to attend the official San Jacinto Day Ceremony marking the 190 anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto — the decisive clash that secured Texas’ independence from Mexico.
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on April 21 at the San Jacinto Monument, the towering symbol of Texas liberty.
The Battle of San Jacinto, fought on April 21, 1836, was a pivotal moment in Texas history. Led by General Sam Houston, a determined Texan army of less than 1000 men launched a surprise attack on General Antonio López de Santa Anna’s Mexican forces, who had camped near the San Jacinto River.
Greatly outnumbered, the Texans struck with fury, shouting their rally cries, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!” The battle lasted a mere 18 minutes, but its impact would last for generations. About 630 Mexican soldiers were killed, 208 wounded, and 730 captured — including General Santa Anna himself.
The Texans suffered nine killed and thirty wounded. The day following the battle, Santa Anna was captured and later signed agreements to withdraw from Texas and to lobby for Texas’ independence, setting the stage for the birth of the Republic of Texas and eventually leading to Texas’ annexation by the United States in 1845.
This year’s event will feature a keynote address by the honorable Tricia S. Pollard, former Council Member for the City of Bellaire and member of the Board of Regents for the Texas State University System. The Sons of the Republic of Texas Color Guard and the Deer Park High School Band will participate. Other highlights include:
- a San Jacinto Battle Report
- recognition of San Jacinto descendants
- presentations of The Daughters of the Republic of the Texas scholarship winners
- presentation of The Sons of the Republic of Texas annual essay winners
- presentation of the Sam Houston IV & Captain Zeb Alford Naval ROTC Scholarship
- laying of the wreath
- a stirring Texas Army Salute accompanied by Rolling Thunder.
For more information, please contact: SanJacintoDay1836@gmail.com Join us as we honor the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of those who fought for Texas freedom.
The Sons of the Republic of Texas is dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of those who fought for and maintained Texas’ independence. Membership is open to male descendants of Republic of Texas residents. For more information, visit www.srttexas.org
COUNTY LIFE
Texas strawberry season looking good
Texas strawberry producers got a slow but steady start to the 2026 season as plants continue to recover from early establishment challenges and spring frost, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Despite setbacks early in the growing cycle, producers across the state are now seeing improved fruit development and expect ample supplies of high-quality locally grown strawberries through the next several weeks, said Larry Stein, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and professor, in the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences, Uvalde.
“It’s been a challenging year, and really the last couple of years have been difficult for strawberry growers,” Stein said. “Plants were slow to establish, but they are coming on now, and we should have good supplies for the next two to four weeks.”
Texas strawberry growers are reporting solid yields of high-quality fruit despite a slow, sometimes difficult start. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)
Texas strawberry growers optimistic despite challenges
One of the biggest complications this season occurred early during plant establishment. Some growers reported losing 10%-30% of transplanted strawberry plants, which Stein attributed largely to issues with the plants received rather than grower practices.
“The crown of the strawberry plant is extremely sensitive to drying out and cold,” he said. “If it’s compromised anywhere along the way, that plant just won’t take.”
Cooler winter temperatures and a freeze event in early March further delayed early production and fruit sets. However, plants have recovered well, and berry quality remains strong.
Growers in the Hill Country, North Texas and areas near Houston generally fared well overall, Stein said, while producers in South Texas experienced a slower ramp‑up. Recent dry conditions have also helped limit disease pressure, though rainfall remains a concern as harvest activity increases.
“Rain and hail are always the biggest threats this time of year,” Stein said. “Rain can interrupt harvest and create disease pressure, but so far most growers have avoided major weather damage.”
Modern production practices continue to limit disease issues. For example, most Texas strawberries are grown on plastic mulch with drip irrigation, which helps keep fruit clean and reduces rot, particularly in heavier soils.
Also, while spider mites appeared in some fields, he said most growers detected infestations early and addressed them before problems escalated.
Stein said cooler temperatures would help extend plant productivity. The ideal temperature for strawberry plants is 60-80 degrees.
“Once we consistently get above 85 degrees, production will drop,” he said. “If these cooler temperatures hang around a bit longer, that will help extend the season.”
Locally grown strawberries in high demand
Stein said market demand remains strong for locally grown strawberries. Growers sell through pick‑your‑own operations, farm stands, farmers markets and wholesale channels. Prices appear steady compared to last year, he said.
Texas strawberries are typically harvested fully ripe, contributing to superior flavor compared to berries shipped long distances. Stein emphasized that consistency and quality remain the hallmark of the state’s strawberry industry as the 2026 season continues.
“Local strawberries are a premium crop, and growers are selling everything they pick and getting the prices they’re asking,” Stein said. “Even with challenges, Texas strawberry quality continues to be outstanding.”
COUNTY LIFE
Spring bass tourney draws 13 teams
On April 11, 13 enthusiastic fishing teams arrived at sunrise at Amon G. Carter Lake Selma Park Boat Ramp for the fourth annual Chicken and Bread Days Spring Bass Tournament.
Dennis Rudder won first place with a catch of 9.56 lbs. in the Spring Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament on April 11. See all the winners in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Fire unveils water rescue unit
While the 2024-25 outside audit dominated Monday’s Montague County Commissioner’s Court meeting, several other agenda items were tackled.
Members of the Nocona city and rural firefighters showed off the new water rescue equipment and introduced the three fully certified rescue team members. Last summer the court agreed to fund the purchase of equipment and training to establish two water rescue units in the county, one coordinated by the Nocona firefighters and the other by Bowie Rural VFD.
The court approved $140,000 for the units to serve the entire county. These teams will headquartered at Eagle Point Station near Lake Nocona and the Bowie Rural station on State Highway 59.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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