Bowie City Council meets on May 12

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Staff of the Montague County Tax Appraisal District sent out 15,815 preliminary property value statements for the 2026 tax year.

An additional 3,500 mineral notices and 90 business personal property notices were sent out by Pritchard & Abbott.

Overall total preliminary values for the county went up 8.1% when compared to certified values from 2025 reported Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson.

Property values have undergone many changes in the last few years based on actions from the Texas Legislature, subdivision developments and energy.

Last November, Texas voters approved an increase in the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 which affected last year’s values and taxes.

Ongoing development of subdivisions throughout the county and fluctuations in the oil and gas industry also are having an impact.

Values were determined as of Jan. 1, 2026, so any activity after that date such as recent upheavals in energy due to the war in Iran have not impacted the numbers.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.