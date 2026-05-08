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NEWS

Severe thunderstorm watch issues

Published

2 days ago

on

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 193

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

9:05 PM CDT FRI MAY 8, 2026

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN

COOKE

DELTA

DENTON

FANNIN

GRAYSON

HOPKINS

HUNT

JACK

LAMAR

MONTAGUE

WISE

YOUNG

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NEWS

Bowie City Council meets on May 12

Published

2 days ago

on

05/08/2026

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The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 12 in the council chambers.
The agenda opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week.
In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will discuss the Rock and Pillar Street project and the Texas Water Development Board grant application.
In new business, Brittany Barnes will be considered as an appointment to the Bowie Community Development Board.
A resolution requesting financial assistance from the TWDB authorizing the filing of an application for assistance will be reviewed.
The master parks plan also will be presented by staff from Public Management.
The consent agenda and public comments round out the meeting.

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NEWS

Commissioners to meet on May 11

Published

3 days ago

on

05/07/2026

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Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on May 11.
After the consent agenda and public comments, the court will discuss an interlocal agreement between precinct two and the Bowie Sports Association for the baseball complex.
Precinct three will ask for a line-time budget adjustment of $15,000 from operating expenses to part-time.
The court will open and consider accepting sealed bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil, all on a 90-day contract.
The consent agenda of minutes, bills and reports also is slated.

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NEWS

Suspicious man jailed near BHS

Published

3 days ago

on

05/07/2026

By

A 44-year-old Bowie man was arrested Monday morning at the lake next to Bowie High School after he was acting suspiciously and ran from police.
At 7:28 a.m. May 4 Lt. Bob Blackburn saw a man trespassing at the school lake. Nearby there was a vehicle parked on the service road belonging to the suspect, Zane Huntley. The license plate on the vehicle had been concealed using tape.
“My immediate first thought was someone was here to hurt my kids. Covering up your plates is something criminals do,” said the officer.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

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