Imotichey takes over as Forestburg VB coach

A positive culture can be tough to install but will reap dividends if done correctly.

Trinadee Imotichey is trying to do just that with her Forestburg Lady Longhorns.

Imotichey, an assistant coach on the 2025 Forestburg volleyball team, was moved into the head coaching position. Last year’s coach, Cori Hayes, took over as football head coach.

Imotichey, in her 2nd year in Forestburg, said she learned a lot from Hayes and is ready to take over.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.