James “Jay” Throckmorton Jr.



June 19,1935 – July 22, 2026

BOWIE – Edwin Herman Kleinhans, 91, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2026.

A visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. on July 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 25 at Saint Peter Lutheran Church. The burial followed at Salona Cemetery.

Edwin was born on June 19,1935 to Alfred and Bobbette Kleinhans. He spent his entire life in Bowie, where he became a farmer and rancher in the Salona area. Edwin was a 1953 graduate of Bowie High School. He dedicated his life to his family, his faith and the Salona Community he loved.

On July 24, 1954, Edwin married the love of his life, Alta Jo St. John Kleinhans. Their marriage was a beautiful testament to love, faith and commitment. They shared nearly 72 years together, falling just two days shy of celebrating their 72nd anniversary.

Edwin devoted his life to farming and ranching in the Salona community, caring on a tradition of hard work, stewardship and service. He proudly served his country for 10 years in the National Guard. His commitment to serving others continued throughout his life, including 30 years on the Board of Directors of the Wise Electric Cooperative.

He was a member of the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department, where he also served on the board. He served on the Montague County FCA Committee. He was a member of the Montague County Farm Bureau.

A faithful member of Saint Peter Lutherans Church in Bowie, Edwin lived his faith through his dedication to his church and community. Above all else Edwin was a devoted husband, loving father and cherished “PawPaw”. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and watching generations grow. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, integrity, hard work and unconditional love that will continue through those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sibling, Francis Aguilar and husband Pete, and son-in-law, Phillip Lawson

Edwin is survived by his wife and children, Brenda Jones and husband Marvin, Bowie, David Kleinhans and wife Rhoda, Bowie, Cynthia Mayes and husband Randy, Flower Mound and Lisa Lawson, Vashti; 32 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family members, and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

Though our hearts are deeply saddened we are assured of the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ. Edwin’s legacy will live on in the land he cared for, the family he cherished and the countless lives he touched through his kindness, service and steadfast example.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Saint Peter Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the prayers, love and support during this difficult time.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.



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