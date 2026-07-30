OBITUARIES
Patricia “Pat” Louise (Puckett) Maughan
February 26, 1944 – July 20, 2026
BOWIE – Patricia “Pat” Louise (Puckett) Maughan, 82, died on July 20, 2026 in Denton.
The family received friends on July 26 from 2-4 p.m., at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A graveside service took place at 10 a.m. on July 27 at Rosston Cemetery in Rosston.
She was born Feb. 26, 1944 in Wichita, KS to Warren Albert and Myrtle (VanCamp) Puckett. She married George Albert Maughan on Aug. 6, 1961 in Valley View.
She worked throughout her life in several roles, including as a waitress on her family’s café and a seamstress for Linda Jo/JA Mark Shoe Factory. In 1984, she began working at Bowie Memorial Hospital as an aide. Later she advanced to sterile supply technician in surgery and ended her career as central supply clerk, where she was over shipping and receiving.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Maughan; sister, Marilyn Puckett Hohen and brother, Kenneth Puckett.
She is survived by her son, Harold Maughan, Rosston; daughter, Carol Fleitman, Saint Jo; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Edwin Herman Kleinhans
June 19,1935 – July 22, 2026
BOWIE – Edwin Herman Kleinhans, 91, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2026.
A visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. on July 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 25 at Saint Peter Lutheran Church. The burial followed at Salona Cemetery.
Edwin was born on June 19,1935 to Alfred and Bobbette Kleinhans. He spent his entire life in Bowie, where he became a farmer and rancher in the Salona area. Edwin was a 1953 graduate of Bowie High School. He dedicated his life to his family, his faith and the Salona Community he loved.
On July 24, 1954, Edwin married the love of his life, Alta Jo St. John Kleinhans. Their marriage was a beautiful testament to love, faith and commitment. They shared nearly 72 years together, falling just two days shy of celebrating their 72nd anniversary.
Edwin devoted his life to farming and ranching in the Salona community, caring on a tradition of hard work, stewardship and service. He proudly served his country for 10 years in the National Guard. His commitment to serving others continued throughout his life, including 30 years on the Board of Directors of the Wise Electric Cooperative.
He was a member of the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department, where he also served on the board. He served on the Montague County FCA Committee. He was a member of the Montague County Farm Bureau.
A faithful member of Saint Peter Lutherans Church in Bowie, Edwin lived his faith through his dedication to his church and community. Above all else Edwin was a devoted husband, loving father and cherished “PawPaw”. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and watching generations grow. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, integrity, hard work and unconditional love that will continue through those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sibling, Francis Aguilar and husband Pete, and son-in-law, Phillip Lawson
Edwin is survived by his wife and children, Brenda Jones and husband Marvin, Bowie, David Kleinhans and wife Rhoda, Bowie, Cynthia Mayes and husband Randy, Flower Mound and Lisa Lawson, Vashti; 32 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family members, and dear friends who will miss him deeply.
Though our hearts are deeply saddened we are assured of the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ. Edwin’s legacy will live on in the land he cared for, the family he cherished and the countless lives he touched through his kindness, service and steadfast example.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Saint Peter Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the prayers, love and support during this difficult time.
“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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OBITUARIES
James “Jay” Throckmorton Jr.
October 25, 1961 – July 21, 2026”
BOWIE – James “Jay” Throckmorton Jr. passed away on July 21, 2026.
James was born on Oct. 25, 1961 in Bowie.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Brenda Bishop; parents, James and Louise Throckmorton, Bowie; son, Tommy Throckmorton and wife Kimberly, Bowie; daughters, Savannah Nail and husband Greg of Nocona and Amanda Lemons, Nocona; sisters, Pam Deweber and husband Danny, Decatur and Nancy Jackson and husband Barney, Bowie; brothers, Colonel Throckmorton and wife Stacy, Bowie, R.D. Throckmorton and wife Jeannettea, Nocona and Rooster Throckmorton and wife Stormi, Old Glory and grandchildren, Lilly, Kaylynn, Hunter, Cheyenne, James, Maddie, Tessalyn, Tate, Walker and Keygaine.
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OBITUARIES
Joy Dean Duncan
November 4, 1950 – July 17, 2026
NEW BRAUNFELS – Joy Dean Duncan, 75, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on July 17, 2026.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A private graveside service will take place for immediate family.
Joy was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Nocona to Newell and Flora (Ice) Dean of Saint Jo. She graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1968 and went to East Texas State University in Commerce. Joy graduated with a degree in education and later received a masters degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas Eastern University in Tyler in 1975.
For more than 40 years, Joy devoted her life to education, touching the lives of countless children as a dedicated and compassionate teacher. She believed every child deserved the opportunity to succeed. The impact she made extended far beyond academics, as she inspired generations of children to believe in themselves.
As much as Joy loved teaching, her greatest pride was being a mother. She shared an incredibly close and cherished bond with her only child, Julie. One built on unwavering love, friendship and countless treasured memories. Whether they were taking mother-daughter trips, enjoying brunches, shopping adventures or simply spending time surrounded by family, those moments brought her immense happiness. She was her daughter’s biggest supporter, fiercest protector and most trusted confidante.
Being “Mimi” to her only granddaughter, Karli, was also one of Joy’s greatest blessings. The bond between them was something special. Saturday nights were reserved for movie nights filled with laughter and making memories. They shared a special relationship and Karli could always get a good laugh out of her Mimi.
The love she poured into her family and friends will remain one of her beautiful legacies, forever living in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Kirkland and husband Ryan and granddaughter, Karli, New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, please support Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or your local hospice organization. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Hope Hospice for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care over the past year, providing comfort and support to Joy and her loved ones over the past year.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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