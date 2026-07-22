OBITUARIES
Joy Dean Duncan
November 4, 1950 – July 17, 2026
NEW BRAUNFELS – Joy Dean Duncan, 75, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on July 17, 2026.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A private graveside service will take place for immediate family.
Joy was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Nocona to Newell and Flora (Ice) Dean of Saint Jo. She graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1968 and went to East Texas State University in Commerce. Joy graduated with a degree in education and later received a masters degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas Eastern University in Tyler in 1975.
For more than 40 years, Joy devoted her life to education, touching the lives of countless children as a dedicated and compassionate teacher. She believed every child deserved the opportunity to succeed. The impact she made extended far beyond academics, as she inspired generations of children to believe in themselves.
As much as Joy loved teaching, her greatest pride was being a mother. She shared an incredibly close and cherished bond with her only child, Julie. One built on unwavering love, friendship and countless treasured memories. Whether they were taking mother-daughter trips, enjoying brunches, shopping adventures or simply spending time surrounded by family, those moments brought her immense happiness. She was her daughter’s biggest supporter, fiercest protector and most trusted confidante.
Being “Mimi” to her only granddaughter, Karli, was also one of Joy’s greatest blessings. The bond between them was something special. Saturday nights were reserved for movie nights filled with laughter and making memories. They shared a special relationship and Karli could always get a good laugh out of her Mimi.
The love she poured into her family and friends will remain one of her beautiful legacies, forever living in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Kirkland and husband Ryan and granddaughter, Karli, New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, please support Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or your local hospice organization. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Hope Hospice for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care over the past year, providing comfort and support to Joy and her loved ones over the past year.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Peggy Tucker
May 15, 1938 – June 30, 2026
BOWIE – Peggy Tucker died on June 30, 2026.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 24 at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.
She was born May 15, 1938 in Ryan Oklahoma to Letha Graham and Reese Harrison.
She worked at Russell Newmans for many years in Saint Jo and she also worked at Hager Slacks Company in Bowie.
She was married to Harold Tucker of Bowie.
She is preceded in death by first husband, Winford Woods; second husband, Harold Tucker; son, Ronnie Woods; daughter, Becky Sanders; a stepson and sisters, Betty Tucker and Jean Green.
She is survived by survived by daughters, Sherry Sims and Penny Shoefstall, both of Bowie; sons, Wayne Woods, Nocona and Eugene Woods, Bowie; four stepchildren; brother, Doug; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Jimmie Charles Robertson
October 1, 1941 – July 16, 2026
FORESTBURG – Jimmie Charles Robertson, 84, died on July 16, 2026 in Nocona.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 28 at the Montague County Cowboy Church with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.
He was born Oct. 1, 1941 in Nocona to Walter Lee and Syble Bernice (Hanson) Robertson. He graduated from Birdville High School in North Richland Hills. On June 18, 1960 he married Edna “Louise” Helms in Haltom City.
He had a lifelong career and an assembler with General Motors until his retirement. He was a member of the Montague County Cowboy Church, the Forestburg Masonic Lodge #523 and a long-time Shriner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise Robertson; sister, Patricia Gayle Robertson; brother, Ronnie Lee Robertson and two grandsons.
He is survived by his children, Connie Cozby, Rhome, Eddie Robertson, Forestburg and Carmen Warner, Bowie; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Steven Douglas Drury
February 9, 1968 – July 4, 2026
BOWIE – Steven Douglas Drury, 58 died on July 4, 2026.
A private celebration of life for the family was on July 10.
He was an entrepreneur and created his business Drill Rig Depot.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Drury; four children, Sydney, Ben, Bailey and Josie; six grandchildren; parents, Don and Lois Drury; and brothers, David, Danny and Christopher.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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