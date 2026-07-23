BISD fills all of its principal, assistant positions

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District can now more forward with preparations for the new school year as the final assistant principal position was filled and all the campus leadership is set.

As the old school year wound down BISD was scrambling to fill two principal positions and two assistant positions, following resignations and a promotion from assistant.

Following an executive session on July 20, the school board offered a one-year probationary term contract to Diana Calderon as assistant principal at Bowie High. She brings high school administration experience and is bilingual. Calderon joins Dean Johnson, who began work as principal last month.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.