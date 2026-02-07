EDIBLES
5 nutrition boosting tips to spread protein through the day
(Feature Impact) Most Americans are eating enough protein. They’re just eating it wrong.
Protein is the macronutrient of the moment – for muscle building, losing weight and staying strong – but nutrition researchers say two things are missing from the conversation: timing and quality.
Spreading protein intake across the day produced about 25% greater muscle protein synthesis, even when the total daily intake was identical, according to research published in the “Journal of Nutrition.”
“Your muscles don’t have a bank account,” said Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, performance nutritionist. “You can’t deposit all your protein at one meal and expect your body to save it for later.”
Most researchers point to a target of about 30 grams of high-quality protein per meal to maximize muscle protein synthesis in most adults.
However, grams aren’t everything. The source matters just as much.
“Aim to get most of your protein from whole, nutrient-dense foods rather than relying on powders, bars and snacks that don’t have much else to offer,” Mohr said. “Supplements have their place but they should build on a real-food foundation, not replace it.”
Quality comes down to amino acids – specifically, whether a source contains all nine essential ones the body can’t produce on its own. Animal proteins (dairy, eggs, meat, fish) check that box. Many plant proteins don’t and tend to be lower in leucine, the amino acid most critical for triggering muscle growth. Dairy is especially rich in leucine.
Mohr recommends a source of dairy at every meal, including milk, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. He suggests cottage cheese with the highest levels of protein, such as MULU cottage cheese that contains 18 grams of protein per serving – one-third more than the leading brand.
Additionally, Mohr offers these tips to spread protein intake throughout the day:
- Start with a protein anchor. Build your morning meal around protein, such as scrambled eggs with cottage cheese or a Tart Cherry Cottage Cheese Smoothie with nut butter.
- Layer in protein at lunch. A salad with grilled chicken, a turkey and cheese wrap or a grain bowl with edamame and hard-boiled eggs can hit the 30-gram target.
- Make snacks count. Use cottage cheeseas a base for dips or keep hard-boiled eggs on hand for quick, protein-rich options. Or, in just 7 minutes when time is of the essence, you can prepare Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Toast with a delicious drizzle of hot honey.
- Treat dinner as a cap, not a catchup. By evening, protein intake should already be well distributed. Try a moderate portion of fish, lean meat or legumes alongside vegetables.
- Eat slow-digesting protein before bed. Studies show consuming casein protein before sleep – the slow-digesting protein found naturally in dairy – supports overnight muscle repair. One-half cup of cottage cheese or a glass of milk before bed is a practical, evidence-backed way to put science to work.
To find more protein-rich solutions to power your day, visit MULUProtein.com.
Tart Cherry Cottage Cheese Smoothie
Servings: 2
- 1 cup MULU low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 frozen banana, peeled
- 3/4 cup frozen tart cherries
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 1 tablespoon nut butter
- water
- In blender, blend cottage cheese, banana, cherries, ground flaxseed, milk and nut butter on high speed until completely smooth, 45-60 seconds.
- If smoothie is too thick, add water, 2 tablespoons at a time, and blend to preferred texture.
- Pour into two glasses and serve or pour into sealed jar or container and refrigerate overnight; stir or shake well before drinking.
Nutritional information per serving: 310 calories; 35 g carbohydrates; 22 g protein; 10 g fat.
Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Toast
Servings: 2
- 1 cup MULU low-fat cottage cheese
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 2 teaspoons hot honey
- 2 teaspoons chili crunch
- Preheat air fryer to 400 F.
- Spread 1/2 cup cottage cheese onto each slice of sourdough bread.
- Transfer slices into fryer basket. Cook about 7 minutes, or until cottage cheese is golden, bubbly and lightly set.
- Remove toast from air fryer. Drizzle 1 teaspoon hot honey and 1 teaspoon chili crunch over each slice and serve.
Nutritional information per serving: 295 calories; 38 g carbohydrates; 19 g protein; 6 g fat.
SOURCE:
MULU Cottage Cheese
EDIBLES
Power summer adventures with bagel brunch spread
Power Summer Adventures with a Spectacular Bagel Brunch Spread(Feature Impact) Enjoying meals al fresco this summer starts with one simple trick: Head outside before the sun reaches its peak to beat the heat. A summer brunch offers a special way to fuel up before all the adventures and activities a bright, sunny day may bring.
For a light, refreshing bite, Summer Berry Panzanella Salad combines bagel “croutons” and a bushel of berries for a nutritious dose of deliciousness. Or for a hearty solution that’s sure to get you in gear for a day at the park or in the water, this Berry Bagel French Toast Casserole is loaded with favorites like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and a homemade crumble topping that’s a true crowd-pleaser.
These brunch favorites are powered by limited-edition Dave’s Killer Bread Summer Berry Bagels, which deliver sweet, summery organic goodness with raspberry, blueberry, cranberry and strawberry. Every bite can delight your taste buds, and with 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in each serving, your body will thank you, too. Available nationwide through July, now’s the time to enjoy them before summer passes by.
To find more summer brunch inspiration, visit DavesKillerBread.com.
Summer Berry Panzanella Salad
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4-6
Bagel “Croutons:”
- 3 Dave’s Killer Bread Summer Berry Bagels
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 pinch salt
Berry Salad:
- 1 pint strawberries, hulled and sliced (reserve 1/2 cup for dressing)
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup raspberries (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Berry Dressing:
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 pinch salt
Serving:
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or vanilla yogurt
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
- fresh mint (optional)
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- To make bagel croutons: Cut bagels into 3/4-inch cubes. In bowl, melt butter; stir in brown sugar and salt. Toss bagel cubes in butter mixture.
- Spread on baking sheet and bake 15-18 minutes, flipping once, until golden and crisp. Let cool.
- To make berry salad: In large bowl, combine sliced strawberries; blueberries; raspberries, if desired; lemon zest; and lemon juice. Toss gently.
- To make berry dressing: Place reserved strawberries in bowl. Add brown sugar and salt. Using fork or potato masher, mash until juicy and chunky.
- To assemble panzanella salad: Add cooled bagel cubes to berry salad. Pour in mashed strawberry dressing. Toss slightly so bread absorbs juice.
- Let sit 5-10 minutes so bagel pieces soften while staying textured.
- Serve in bowls with yogurt, poppy seeds and mint leaves, if desired.
Berry Bagel French Toast Casserole
Prep time: 55 minutes
Servings: 6-8
Casserole Base:
- 5 Dave’s Killer Bread Summer Berry Bagels
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced, divided
- 3/4 cup blueberries, divided
- 1/2 cup raspberries, divided
- 8 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Crumble Topping:
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 pinch salt
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
Serving:
- powdered sugar
- maple syrup
- berries (optional)
- To make casserole base: Preheat oven to 300 F. Cut bagels into 1-inch cubes. Spread on baking sheet and toast 10 minutes until slightly dry.
- Lightly grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add toasted bagel cubes and half the berries.
- Whisk eggs, milk, cream, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Pour evenly over bagels.
- Press bread gently so it absorbs custard. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours, or overnight.
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- To make crumble topping: Mix flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and melted butter. Sprinkle mixture over casserole. Add remaining berries.
- Bake 40-45 minutes until center is set and top is light golden color. If it browns too quickly, tent loosely with foil.
- Let rest 5-10 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup. Top with extra berries, if desired.
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EDIBLES
Elevate summer celebration with easy backyard recipes
(Feature Impact) Whether you’re grilling in the backyard, at a picnic or simply relaxing poolside to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, this summer is sure to be filled with special celebrations. Throughout those 250 years, food has brought people together – and continues to do so.
From barbecues to patios, fresh foods are at the heart of American celebrations. Healthy, fresh ingredients help elevate classic recipes with sweet corn taking center stage in many iconic summer dishes. As a trusted American grower, Duda Farm Fresh Foods provides equally healthy and flavorful recipes using Dandy Sweet Corn to build the heart of your menu.
While corn on its own is a classic side dish – with Americans consuming approximately 1,400 bushels per year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – you can put a twist on tradition by serving Elote, also known as Mexican street corn, as a bold and delicious way to enjoy fresh corn at its best. Cooked to perfection then slathered in a creamy, zesty mix of mayonnaise, lime juice, cheese and chili powder, Elote transforms a simple ear of corn into an irresistible snack or side.
You can add its vibrant flavor and fun to your table with a number of easy cooking methods:
- Grill: For the traditional method of cooking Elote, preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the corn directly on the grill grates then cook 10-15 minutes, turning every 2-3 minutes until nicely charred and cooked through, like these recipes for Easy Elote Corn or Vegan Elote.
- Boil: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add corn and cook 5-7 minutes until tender.
- Roast: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place corn on a baking sheet and roast 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through.
- Air Fryer: Preheat the air fryer to 400 F. Cook corn for 12-15 minutes, turning once.
Visit DudaFresh.com to find more ways to elevate your patriotic celebrations.
Easy Elote Corn
Recipe courtesy of The Produce Moms on behalf of Duda Farm Fresh Foods
Servings: 4
- 1 Dandy Sweet Corn Tray (4 count)
- 1 lime, juice only (about 2 tablespoons)
- 1 cup mayonnaise or Mexican crema
- 2 tablespoons Elote seasoning
- 1 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
- fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
- hot sauce or chili powder (optional)
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Place corn directly on grates and cook 10-15 minutes, turning every 2-3 minutes, until charred and cooked through.
- While corn is still warm, squeeze lime juice on all sides. Brush or spoon mayonnaise on each ear, ensuring all sides are coated.
- Evenly sprinkle Elote seasoning over coated corn. Using hands, gently press seasoning into mayo.
- Arrange Elote on serving platter, sprinkle with cotija cheese and garnish with fresh chopped cilantro. Serve with hot sauce or chili powder for extra heat, if desired.
Vegan Elote
Recipe courtesy of Darn Good Veggies on behalf of Duda Farm Fresh Foods
Cook time: 16 minutes
Total time: 28 minutes
Servings: 4
Vegan Parmesan:
- 1/2 cup raw cashews
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Elote:
- 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder (optional)
- 1 pinch salt
- 4 ears Dandy Corn
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- To make vegan Parmesan: In small food processor or blender, pulse cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder and salt until it resembles grated Parmesan.
- Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
- In bowl, stir mayo, ancho chili powder, garlic, lime juice, chipotle powder and salt until smooth.
- Place corn on grill or grill pan and cook on all sides until corn is cooked and has grill marks, about 4 minutes per side.
- Spread corn with chili mayo then sprinkle with vegan Parmesan and cilantro.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
6 savvy ways to ensure grilling success this summer
(Feature Impact) There’s just something timeless about a summer cookout with friends, family or neighbors. Whether it’s the sound of burgers sizzling on the grill or the smell of your favorite seasonal sides, the event invokes nostalgia and camaraderie.
While the spotlight may land on the burgers and barbecued fare, seasoned grill masters know the supporting cast matters, too. Makers of soft, delicious hamburger and hot dog buns fit to be the foundation of summer gatherings for more than 100 years, the bun experts at Wonder suggest a few ways to ensure your entertaining ventures are successful throughout the season.
Do What You Can Ahead of Time
Stick to a mix of easy favorites and make-ahead sides to keep prep manageable while offering something for everyone to enjoy. When possible, prep ahead of time so you can keep your focus on the fun and your attention on the hot grill. Chop vegetables, wash lettuce for burgers, make sure you have picked out the perfect buns, form and season beef patties and mix marinades the day before the big bash to avoid last-minute rushes around the kitchen.
Prep the Grill
Patience is key when it comes to grilling, as a properly heated grill is the foundation for good cooking. Give gas grills enough time to come to temperature, around 10-15 minutes, and allow charcoal to ash over completely. When grilling different types of food, it’s especially helpful to set up cooking zones – direct and indirect – so you can cook meat, veggies and buns differently or move finished food to one side, as needed.
Additionally, to help prevent sticking, lightly oil the clean grill grates before cooking. Using tongs and a paper towel dipped in oil is often more effective than coating foods with oil.
Use a Meat Thermometer
You may be a seasoned grill master, but guesswork can lead to mistakes, especially when cooking for a crowd. Avoid overcooked (or worse, undercooked) chicken and burgers by using an instant-read thermometer to help ensure meat is cooked safely while retaining its juicy flavor.
Grill Buns Correctly
Burgers and hot dogs are classics for a reason, but avoiding soggy buns and mid-bite fallout requires the right bun for the job. Striking the perfect balance of pillowy softness with the structure to hold their shape through every loaded topping, condiment and bite is key when choosing the right bun for the job. More than just a vehicle for grilled favorites, Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns are a familiar taste that makes cookouts delicious and have held it together, literally and figuratively, for more than a century. In continuing its longstanding partnership with the USO through the annual Deploy the Joy campaign, you can keep an eye out through Sept. 12 for special packaging on select products with scannable QR codes for a chance to win a $10,000 Birthday Bash.
For great grilled buns, follow a few easy steps:
- Brush cut sides of buns with softened butter, mayo or both to help the bun brown evenly.
- Lightly salt the buttered side before grilling.
- During the last 2 minutes of cooking burgers or dogs, place buns cut-side down over medium-low heat for 30-60 seconds. Look for a light golden toast, crisp enough to hold up.
Let Food Rest Before Serving
After grilling, give meat a few minutes to rest before serving or slicing. This allows juices to redistribute throughout the food for better texture and flavor.
Layer Burgers, Condiments and Toppings
After toasting buns, add a thin layer of sauce to coat the bun then lettuce that’s been patted dry to remove moisture. Add cheese to the opposite bun and be sure to place the burger and other toppings in the center to keep moisture away from the bread, preventing sogginess. Follow this simple order for sturdy buns:
- Toasted top bun
- Condiment or sauce
- Cheese
- Burger
- Tomato and onion
- Lettuce
- Condiment or sauce
- Toasted bottom bun
From simple, practical menus to crave-worthy twists on classics, you can find more ways to host a successful summer barbecue by visiting WonderBread.com/recipes.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (grilling hamburgers)
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