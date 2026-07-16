Bowie ISD board meets on July 20

Veteran educator Kim Cantwell was appointed the intermediate assistant principal at the July 9 Bowie School Board meeting.

Cantwell takes the place of Landon Wesley who moved up from assistant to principal last month after Principal Jason Childress moved to the new student services position.

The agenda listed the possible naming of an AP for the high school, but Superintendent Donna Hale said after the executive session they had hoped to have one, but it will be on next week’s agenda.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.