SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD board meets on July 20
Bowie School Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 20 opening their agenda with personnel updates and student handbook updates.
The board also will call an election for three places on the November ballot. They are presently filled by Guy Green, place five, Lee Hughes, place six and Keith Richey, place seven.
In action items the certificate of compliance with certain laws related to Senate Bill 12 will be presented, followed by possible action on certified values from Montague, Clay and Jack Counties.
Student transfers and the 2026-27 appraisal calendar and appraisers will be considered.
A closed session is slated to review the Texas Association of School Boards salary study, review a candidate for assistant principal at the high school and review the 2023-26 safety and security audit survey.
Back in open session the board may consider action on those topics including an offer of a probationary term contract for the BHS assistant principal. The board also will schedule future meetings.
SCHOOL NEWS
Trustees hire one more assistant principal
Veteran educator Kim Cantwell was appointed the intermediate assistant principal at the July 9 Bowie School Board meeting.
Cantwell takes the place of Landon Wesley who moved up from assistant to principal last month after Principal Jason Childress moved to the new student services position.
The agenda listed the possible naming of an AP for the high school, but Superintendent Donna Hale said after the executive session they had hoped to have one, but it will be on next week’s agenda.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie High School receives theater education award
Congratulations to Bowie High School for Achieving Exemplary Status in the Texas Educational Theatre Association’s Award of Distinction.
The award recognizes individual schools and districts that are making outstanding contributions to raising standards for theatre education through achievement, curation of resources, diversity and advocacy for theatre arts.
Members of the Texas Educational Theatre Association proudly congratulate Bowie High School for earning this award. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fostering theatre education and participation in their communities.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
New Bowie intermediate principal hired
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsosnline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees extended the contract of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hale for one year and hired a new intermediate principal during its June 16 meeting.
Hale underwent her first annual summative evaluation in closed session as the board reviewed her overall work during the year. The superintendent said it has been a eventful year and she was happy the board extended her contract.
Landon Wesley was selected as the new principal at the intermediate school, replacing Jason Childress who moved into the new director of student services position last month. Wesley has been the campus assistant principal the past three years and has also served as teacher in the district. His wife, Rachel, is a science teacher at the junior high.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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