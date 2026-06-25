Power summer adventures with bagel brunch spread

(Feature Impact) There’s just something timeless about a summer cookout with friends, family or neighbors. Whether it’s the sound of burgers sizzling on the grill or the smell of your favorite seasonal sides, the event invokes nostalgia and camaraderie.

While the spotlight may land on the burgers and barbecued fare, seasoned grill masters know the supporting cast matters, too. Makers of soft, delicious hamburger and hot dog buns fit to be the foundation of summer gatherings for more than 100 years, the bun experts at Wonder suggest a few ways to ensure your entertaining ventures are successful throughout the season.

Do What You Can Ahead of Time

Stick to a mix of easy favorites and make-ahead sides to keep prep manageable while offering something for everyone to enjoy. When possible, prep ahead of time so you can keep your focus on the fun and your attention on the hot grill. Chop vegetables, wash lettuce for burgers, make sure you have picked out the perfect buns, form and season beef patties and mix marinades the day before the big bash to avoid last-minute rushes around the kitchen.

Prep the Grill

Patience is key when it comes to grilling, as a properly heated grill is the foundation for good cooking. Give gas grills enough time to come to temperature, around 10-15 minutes, and allow charcoal to ash over completely. When grilling different types of food, it’s especially helpful to set up cooking zones – direct and indirect – so you can cook meat, veggies and buns differently or move finished food to one side, as needed.

Additionally, to help prevent sticking, lightly oil the clean grill grates before cooking. Using tongs and a paper towel dipped in oil is often more effective than coating foods with oil.

Use a Meat Thermometer

You may be a seasoned grill master, but guesswork can lead to mistakes, especially when cooking for a crowd. Avoid overcooked (or worse, undercooked) chicken and burgers by using an instant-read thermometer to help ensure meat is cooked safely while retaining its juicy flavor.

Grill Buns Correctly

Burgers and hot dogs are classics for a reason, but avoiding soggy buns and mid-bite fallout requires the right bun for the job. Striking the perfect balance of pillowy softness with the structure to hold their shape through every loaded topping, condiment and bite is key when choosing the right bun for the job. More than just a vehicle for grilled favorites, Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns are a familiar taste that makes cookouts delicious and have held it together, literally and figuratively, for more than a century. In continuing its longstanding partnership with the USO through the annual Deploy the Joy campaign, you can keep an eye out through Sept. 12 for special packaging on select products with scannable QR codes for a chance to win a $10,000 Birthday Bash.

For great grilled buns, follow a few easy steps:

Brush cut sides of buns with softened butter, mayo or both to help the bun brown evenly. Lightly salt the buttered side before grilling. During the last 2 minutes of cooking burgers or dogs, place buns cut-side down over medium-low heat for 30-60 seconds. Look for a light golden toast, crisp enough to hold up.

Let Food Rest Before Serving

After grilling, give meat a few minutes to rest before serving or slicing. This allows juices to redistribute throughout the food for better texture and flavor.

Layer Burgers, Condiments and Toppings

After toasting buns, add a thin layer of sauce to coat the bun then lettuce that’s been patted dry to remove moisture. Add cheese to the opposite bun and be sure to place the burger and other toppings in the center to keep moisture away from the bread, preventing sogginess. Follow this simple order for sturdy buns:

Toasted top bun

Condiment or sauce

Cheese

Burger

Tomato and onion

Lettuce

Condiment or sauce

Toasted bottom bun

From simple, practical menus to crave-worthy twists on classics, you can find more ways to host a successful summer barbecue by visiting WonderBread.com/recipes.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (grilling hamburgers)

SOURCE:

Wonder