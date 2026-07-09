Nocona City Council meets on July 14

Members of the Nocona City will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. on July 14 in the council chambers at 102 Clay Street.

The meeting opens with mayor and council reports on items of community interests and public comments, along with the consent agenda of minutes and bills.

In the workshop agenda a trio of Nocona Economic Development Board requests will be examined: A and B boards to fund $2,300 for signage at the American Legion, $18,000 for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum to enclose the east wing of the barn and $2,000 for the Chisholm Trail Art Association to support the Art of the Song Music Festival Art Show.

The council will discuss submission of the application to the Texas Water Development Board for a water system improvement grant.

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce will request closing Clay Street for Small Town Christmas activities on Dec. 5. An estimate on replacing the asphalt with concrete at the intersection of Cooke and Willow will be examined, along with consideration of new solar lights and volleyball nets at Enid Justin City Park.

Chief Kent Holcomb will make a report on the public nuisance code and the related warnings and tickets that have been issued. He also will offer amendments for the code of ordinances for golf carts and utility vehicles.

Other topics include placing four-way stop signs at Grayson and Pine, Fannin and Pine and Cooke and Pine; repair and replacing golf cart sheds at Indian Oaks Golf Club; hear progress reports from the staff on the 2026-27 budget and review lease agreement with the Montague County Youth Fair Committee for use of the show barn.

There is one top for the council acting as the building commission, considering a request from Isabella Hernandez Walker to install a 2025 manufactured home at 1211 Grayson.

All the workshop topics will return on the regular agenda for voting action.