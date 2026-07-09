COUNTY LIFE
Nocona City Council meets on July 14
Members of the Nocona City will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. on July 14 in the council chambers at 102 Clay Street.
The meeting opens with mayor and council reports on items of community interests and public comments, along with the consent agenda of minutes and bills.
In the workshop agenda a trio of Nocona Economic Development Board requests will be examined: A and B boards to fund $2,300 for signage at the American Legion, $18,000 for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum to enclose the east wing of the barn and $2,000 for the Chisholm Trail Art Association to support the Art of the Song Music Festival Art Show.
The council will discuss submission of the application to the Texas Water Development Board for a water system improvement grant.
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce will request closing Clay Street for Small Town Christmas activities on Dec. 5. An estimate on replacing the asphalt with concrete at the intersection of Cooke and Willow will be examined, along with consideration of new solar lights and volleyball nets at Enid Justin City Park.
Chief Kent Holcomb will make a report on the public nuisance code and the related warnings and tickets that have been issued. He also will offer amendments for the code of ordinances for golf carts and utility vehicles.
Other topics include placing four-way stop signs at Grayson and Pine, Fannin and Pine and Cooke and Pine; repair and replacing golf cart sheds at Indian Oaks Golf Club; hear progress reports from the staff on the 2026-27 budget and review lease agreement with the Montague County Youth Fair Committee for use of the show barn.
There is one top for the council acting as the building commission, considering a request from Isabella Hernandez Walker to install a 2025 manufactured home at 1211 Grayson.
All the workshop topics will return on the regular agenda for voting action.
COUNTY LIFE
Blood drive set for Nocona July 13
Roll up your sleeve and support your local first responders by giving blood with Our Blood Institute at a local Boots & Badges blood drive.
Our Blood Institute will host a blood drive with Nocona Boots and Badges from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Justin Building, 100 Clay St, Nocona. With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to the theme park of their choice, including Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Donors also will receive a limited-edition Boots & Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.
“Our first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and chief executive officer of Our Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service these local heroes provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
This blood drive is a Donable cares blood drive supporting the Nocona VFD. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.
•16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
Our Blood Institute is the seventh-largest independent blood center in the nation with 17 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. OBI is the nonprofit blood provider for patients at more than 280 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states.
COUNTY LIFE
Locals celebrate July 4th in a big way
See lots more photos sent in from our readers from weekend celebrations in your Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Nocona Lake boat parade.(Photo by Brendan Dunn)
Henley family fireworks at Lake Nocona. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Wellington State Bank readies 120th anniversary celebration
Wellington State Bank’s management and staff proudly celebrate its 120th anniversary, marking more than a century of service, growth, and commitment to the communities it calls home.
Established in 1906, Wellington State Bank began with a simple but powerful mission: to serve generations of local families, farmers, ranchers, and businesses with reliable financial support they can count on through every season of life.
From its earliest days the bank has remained rooted in the same values of trust, personal service, and community investment.
“For 120 years, community banks like ours have been the anchor in small and rural communities,” said Richard Sims, president and chief executive officer. “When you’ve been around this long, you don’t just serve customers—you know people. You know their families, their farms, their businesses, and their stories. That’s what makes this work so meaningful, and it’s why we’re proud to stand beside our neighbors every single day.”
The 120-year milestone was recently commemorated during the bank’s annual stockholders meeting, where shareholders and community members gathered to reflect on the institution’s history and continued growth. The celebration honored not only the bank’s longevity but also its enduring role as a trusted partner in the communities it serves.
All 14 Wellington State Bank locations will be hosting exciting anniversary celebrations to share this milestone with their local communities.
Customers and community members can look forward to events filled with great food, fun activities, and opportunities to win prizes.
In Bowie the local branch will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location at 1301 State Highway 59. Friends and customers are invited to enjoy some food, snow cones, outdoor games and try your hand at the dunking booth.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News