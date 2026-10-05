5 high return projects to instantly boost curb appeal

(Feature Impact) First impressions can make a big difference – especially when it comes to potential home buyers deciding whether they can envision themselves signing a deed. If you’re actively selling your home or just contemplating how to increase your property’s curb appeal for the future, these simple tips can capture that wow factor without breaking the bank.

Grab the Power Washer

Take a weekend to blast away the grime on exterior surfaces and see what a dramatic difference it can make when things are sparkling clean. With a power washer, you can make quick work of dirty siding, muddy walkways and stained driveways. If you feel like your home looks tired, a good cleaning might be just the thing to wake it up – with no expensive paint job required.

Refresh Your Landscaping

Trees, shrubs and plants add so much life and color to outdoor spaces. Your yard doesn’t need to look like it fell out of a magazine, but don’t underestimate the power of fresh mulch, trimmed greenery, weeded flower beds and a mowed lawn. When landscaping looks healthy and cared for, it automatically makes a property feel more polished and welcoming.

Paint the Front Door

Your front door is the natural focal point of your home’s exterior, so if it’s seen better days, that can make the rest of the house seem worn and dated too. However, there’s an easy solution: Pick a paint color that matches the aesthetic of your property, grab a paint brush and transform your door with a look that makes your porch feel more current.

Add Window Boxes or Shutters

Windows are another great place to add some extra color, charm and visual interest to the outside of your home. Flowers in window boxes automatically appear cheerful and homey, and shutters can add more personality to the architecture. As a bonus, painting shutters to match your new front door makes the house feel thoughtfully designed.

Update Your Porch

The porch is a transition space between the inside and outside of your home, so it should be inviting to visitors. Start by clearing away clutter, banishing spiderwebs and touching up any peeling paint. Then consider a few new pieces of tasteful furniture or decor, like a new doormat, outdoor wall art or comfortable rocking chair.

Whether you’re trying to impress potential buyers or design a space you don’t ever want to sell, discover more home upgrade ideas at eLivingtoday.com.

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eLivingtoday.com