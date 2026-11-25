Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. In fact, AAA indicates that, in the United States, it may be the most traveled of all the holidays, with record numbers of both drivers and air travelers. In 2024, nearly 80 million Americans were expected to travel over Thanksgiving weekend. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a particularly busy day on the roads, but high volumes continue throughout the weekend.

A high demand for travel during this time of year means individuals wanting to see friends or family for Thanksgiving should plan accordingly. These tips, courtesy of AAA and the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), can make Thanksgiving travel go more smoothly.

· Book flights early. If you are able, secure flights early in the day and use personal time off from work to fly in to a destination at the beginning of the week. The propensity for flights to be delayed or canceled increases as the day and week goes on. An early departure may increase the chances of a flight leaving on time. Also, the TSA reports that the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as the Sunday after, are the busiest days for Thanksgiving air travel. Choosing an alternative day to fly may mean smaller crowds and less stress.

· Consider TSA PreCheck®. TSA PreCheck is a paid program that enables you to get through security lines faster. Interested parties must verify their identities through a third-party service that handles PreCheck applications, and await confirmation of approval. A TSA PreCheck membership lasts for five years. This membership offers consistent time savings at the airport with dedicated PreCheck lanes, and the benefit of keeping items like laptops and liquids in your bag.

· Consider traveling by train. If Amtrak services your destination, taking the train may be the least stressful way to travel over Thanksgiving. In addition to not having to navigate roadways or sit in traffic, you won’t face security screening like you will at the airport. Once on the train, there is Wi-Fi, nice views and efficient travel. Trips booked in advance are more affordable than booking closer to the holiday.

· Pack light. Avoiding the baggage carousel can shave much time off of travel. Plus, there’s no risk of luggage getting diverted or not making it to your final destination. A carry-on bag is the way to go for ease, particularly if you must get on a different flight if the original one is delayed or canceled.

· Service your car. If road travel is planned for Thanksgiving, make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip. Be up-to-date on oil changes, make sure the tires are properly inflated and double-check your emergency preparedness kit prior to leaving. It also may be a good idea to invest in AAA benefits, which afford extra peace of mind in the event of a breakdown as well as savings on travel-related expenses, such as lodging.

· Pack your patience. In addition to your holiday essentials, it is wise to also pack some patience this Thanksgiving travel season. Leave extra time so you’re not racing to your destination and can calmly contend with people also looking to get home for the holidays.

Thanksgiving means turkey and trimmings, but also millions of people traveling to give thanks alongside those they love.