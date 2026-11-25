Live Better
Thanksgiving weekend travel tips
Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. In fact, AAA indicates that, in the United States, it may be the most traveled of all the holidays, with record numbers of both drivers and air travelers. In 2024, nearly 80 million Americans were expected to travel over Thanksgiving weekend. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a particularly busy day on the roads, but high volumes continue throughout the weekend.
A high demand for travel during this time of year means individuals wanting to see friends or family for Thanksgiving should plan accordingly. These tips, courtesy of AAA and the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), can make Thanksgiving travel go more smoothly.
· Book flights early. If you are able, secure flights early in the day and use personal time off from work to fly in to a destination at the beginning of the week. The propensity for flights to be delayed or canceled increases as the day and week goes on. An early departure may increase the chances of a flight leaving on time. Also, the TSA reports that the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as the Sunday after, are the busiest days for Thanksgiving air travel. Choosing an alternative day to fly may mean smaller crowds and less stress.
· Consider TSA PreCheck®. TSA PreCheck is a paid program that enables you to get through security lines faster. Interested parties must verify their identities through a third-party service that handles PreCheck applications, and await confirmation of approval. A TSA PreCheck membership lasts for five years. This membership offers consistent time savings at the airport with dedicated PreCheck lanes, and the benefit of keeping items like laptops and liquids in your bag.
· Consider traveling by train. If Amtrak services your destination, taking the train may be the least stressful way to travel over Thanksgiving. In addition to not having to navigate roadways or sit in traffic, you won’t face security screening like you will at the airport. Once on the train, there is Wi-Fi, nice views and efficient travel. Trips booked in advance are more affordable than booking closer to the holiday.
· Pack light. Avoiding the baggage carousel can shave much time off of travel. Plus, there’s no risk of luggage getting diverted or not making it to your final destination. A carry-on bag is the way to go for ease, particularly if you must get on a different flight if the original one is delayed or canceled.
· Service your car. If road travel is planned for Thanksgiving, make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip. Be up-to-date on oil changes, make sure the tires are properly inflated and double-check your emergency preparedness kit prior to leaving. It also may be a good idea to invest in AAA benefits, which afford extra peace of mind in the event of a breakdown as well as savings on travel-related expenses, such as lodging.
· Pack your patience. In addition to your holiday essentials, it is wise to also pack some patience this Thanksgiving travel season. Leave extra time so you’re not racing to your destination and can calmly contend with people also looking to get home for the holidays.
Thanksgiving means turkey and trimmings, but also millions of people traveling to give thanks alongside those they love.
Live Better
Protecting children in a digital age
(Family Features) Keeping a watchful eye on your kids requires an increasing level of tech savvy many parents find intimidating. Not only are your kids vulnerable to bad actors online, but your family’s personal information could be at risk, as well.
Learn how to protect your children and family in this digital age with these tips:
Elementary-Age Children
- Encourage open communication. Have conversations about what your kids see and do online and talk with them about potential dangers. Avoid lecturing in favor of an open exchange of information.
- Make their inherent interest in privacy work in your favor. Kids in this age group, particularly toward the middle school years, understand the concept of privacy and value it immensely. Use that context to help them understand what goes online is there to stay. Talk about what kinds of information should always be kept private, including identifying details like addresses and social security numbers.
- Stay on alert. Not all apps are completely safe (even the ones you can access from trusted stores) and not all filters are foolproof. Keep close tabs on what your kids are downloading by reading comments and reviews, and regularly monitoring what kind of content they see.
Middle School and High School Kids
- Continue talking about privacy. You can never have too many conversations about privacy. What seems like harmless sharing on social media can be quite revealing. For example, frequent posts about visits to a favorite store or restaurant can allow a predator to begin tracking behavior patterns that make your child a target. It’s also important for kids to understand how their privacy settings work. For example, settings that allow exposure to friends of friends make their visibility to strangers much broader than they may realize.
- Help manage their online reputation. Behaviors that once resulted in a day or two of hallway chatter can now live forever. Documenting mischief online is only fun until it spills over into real life and everyone sees those mistakes in full color – including prospective future employers.
- Be clear about your position on bullying. From the safe distance of a screen, it’s easier for kids (and adults) to say things they’d never say in person. Teach your kids to handle problems constructively offline and avoid engaging in attacks on others through social media, email and other platforms.
College Students
- Reinforce the risks. Once they’re on their own, kids may feel more liberated to make their own choices online. However, college students are easy prey for identity theft and worse. Remind them what’s at stake if they fail to protect their identity and private information, like where they live and what they do on a regular basis.
- Teach smart practices. With all the independence that comes with college life, this is an ideal time for your student to take personal responsibility for his or her online security, including learning about virus protection, updating software, avoiding scams and backing up data.
If you’re looking for more practical advice for everyday family matters, visit eLivingtoday.com. Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Family Features
Live Better
5 tips to make hosting easy and fun
(Feature Impact) From celebratory parties to casual get-togethers, hosting is a wonderful way to bring people together, share laughs and make memories. Of course, planning and hosting can be quite a bit of work, so a little preparation can go a long way to ensure an enjoyable time for everyone, including the host.
Follow these tips from the hosting experts at Bravo, makers of eco-friendly, high-performance paper towels, to plan your next gathering so it goes off without a hitch.
Keep the Menu Simple
Naturally, you want to make sure your guests are well-fed and happy, but trying to achieve a Michelin-star rating in your home kitchen is usually just a recipe for stressing yourself out. If you’re serving a meal, stick to some tried-and-true crowd-pleasers you can make in your sleep. Cook or bake in advance as much as possible so you’ll have less to worry about on the day itself.
Let Guests Know What to Bring
Good houseguests often enjoy contributing something, so make it easy for them – and yourself – by letting them know how they can help. You could ask one person to bring snacks, another to pick up beverages and a third to cover dessert. Potluck-style lunches or dinners are a great way to make sure everyone has enough to eat and drink while taking the pressure off just one person’s shoulders.
Have a Backup Plan
In case you’re arranging an outdoor get-together, remember the weather can betray you. Keep alternative plans on standby in case you need to move the party indoors. Tidy up your living areas and ensure there is enough seating for everyone attending. It doesn’t hurt to have indoor-friendly entertainment options available too – often, people are content to just sit and chat with one another, but depending on the crowd, classic party games can still be a hit.
Set Up Kids’ Zones
If you’ll be welcoming children to your home, provide one or two dedicated areas where they can safely play and enjoy themselves away from the rest of the action. Having an assortment of toys, games, coloring books, chalk, bubble wands and other sources of kid-friendly fun makes it easy for the whole family to have a great time.
Make Prep and Cleanup a Breeze
Keeping quality cleaning supplies on hand like Bravo paper towels means you can quickly wipe up spills and messes while you’re prepping. Then, after your guests depart, the strong, absorbent sheets make it easy to get your countertops sparkling again. They’re made with 75% curbside recycled paper and cardboard, making them sustainable-household-approved. Use them with water or your go-to cleaning solution before enjoying some well-deserved post-hosting relaxation in your fresh, clean home.
“Hosting can put paper towels to work, from quick countertop wipes to stuck-on foods and bigger cleanup jobs,” said chef and lifestyle expert Jamie Gwen. “Bravo has a clothlike feel that is soft on your hands, but it is still durable enough for scrubbing and strong enough to rinse and reuse.”
Find more smart cleaning tips at BravoTowel.com.
SOURCE:
Bravo
Live Better
Reduce home fire risks: 5 items to avoid plugging into strips
(Feature Impact) Power strips make it easy to add outlets where families need them, but they aren’t designed to handle every appliance in the home. Plugging certain high-powered appliances into a power strip can overload it, potentially causing overheating and increasing the risk of an electrical fire.
“Power strips are so common that it’s easy to assume anything with a plug can safely go into one, but that’s not the case,” said Bonnie Lee, vice president of property claims at Mercury Insurance. “Appliances that draw significant power can generate more heat than a power strip is designed to handle. A simple change in where you plug something in can help eliminate an unnecessary fire risk.”
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends plugging portable space heaters directly into wall outlets and warns that extension cords can be too small for electrical loads such as space heaters and air conditioners. Additionally, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that power strips can pose a fire hazard when overloaded.
Take a closer look at these five household items, as recommended by the home safety experts at Mercury Insurance:
1. Space Heaters
Portable electric space heaters can draw substantial power and should be plugged directly into a wall outlet rather than a power strip or extension cord. The NFPA also recommends keeping space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn and turning them off when leaving the room or going to bed.
2. Air Fryers
Air fryers pack a powerful heating element. Depending on the model, that can mean a significant electrical load while the appliance is operating. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and, when directed, plug the appliance directly into an appropriate wall outlet rather than a power strip already serving other kitchen devices.
3. Microwaves
Microwaves require significant power during operation and generally should have a dedicated or properly rated outlet consistent with the manufacturer’s instructions. Avoid treating an available spot on a countertop power strip as an extra kitchen outlet. If there aren’t enough outlets to safely accommodate appliances, consider having a qualified electrician evaluate the setup.
4. Refrigerators and Freezers
Refrigerators and freezers operate around the clock, and their compressors can create additional electrical demand when cycling on. These appliances should be connected according to manufacturer’s instructions and applicable electrical requirements rather than relying on a power strip as a permanent wiring solution.
5. Portable Air Conditioners
Like space heaters, portable air conditioners can place a heavy load on an electrical circuit. NFPA guidance notes extension cords may be too small for loads including air conditioners. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use an appropriate wall outlet rather than assuming a power strip can safely handle the appliance.
For information about in-home fire safety, visit MercuryInsurance.com/resources.
Give Your Power Strips a Home Safety Check
The appliances plugged into a power strip aren’t the only things homeowners should consider. The condition and use of the strip itself matter, too.
Homeowners should avoid plugging one power strip into another, commonly known as “daisy chaining,” and should never use a power strip as a substitute for permanent household wiring. Damaged, discolored or unusually warm power strips should be taken out of service. Also check that power strips are appropriate for their intended use and follow all manufacturer’s instructions and electrical ratings.
“If you need power strips throughout a room just to operate everyday appliances, the bigger issue may be that your home electrical system isn’t meeting your needs,” Lee said. “Adding outlets or having an electrician evaluate the circuit may take a little more effort, but it’s a much better solution than creating a potential fire hazard.”
Homeowners should also pay attention to warning signs including frequently tripped circuit breakers, outlets or plugs that feel unusually warm, flickering lights, burning odors, buzzing or crackling sounds and discoloration around outlets. A qualified electrician should evaluate electrical problems rather than relying on additional power strips or extension cords as a workaround.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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