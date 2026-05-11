Live Better
Reduce home fire risks: 5 items to avoid plugging into strips
(Feature Impact) Power strips make it easy to add outlets where families need them, but they aren’t designed to handle every appliance in the home. Plugging certain high-powered appliances into a power strip can overload it, potentially causing overheating and increasing the risk of an electrical fire.
“Power strips are so common that it’s easy to assume anything with a plug can safely go into one, but that’s not the case,” said Bonnie Lee, vice president of property claims at Mercury Insurance. “Appliances that draw significant power can generate more heat than a power strip is designed to handle. A simple change in where you plug something in can help eliminate an unnecessary fire risk.”
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends plugging portable space heaters directly into wall outlets and warns that extension cords can be too small for electrical loads such as space heaters and air conditioners. Additionally, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that power strips can pose a fire hazard when overloaded.
Take a closer look at these five household items, as recommended by the home safety experts at Mercury Insurance:
1. Space Heaters
Portable electric space heaters can draw substantial power and should be plugged directly into a wall outlet rather than a power strip or extension cord. The NFPA also recommends keeping space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn and turning them off when leaving the room or going to bed.
2. Air Fryers
Air fryers pack a powerful heating element. Depending on the model, that can mean a significant electrical load while the appliance is operating. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and, when directed, plug the appliance directly into an appropriate wall outlet rather than a power strip already serving other kitchen devices.
3. Microwaves
Microwaves require significant power during operation and generally should have a dedicated or properly rated outlet consistent with the manufacturer’s instructions. Avoid treating an available spot on a countertop power strip as an extra kitchen outlet. If there aren’t enough outlets to safely accommodate appliances, consider having a qualified electrician evaluate the setup.
4. Refrigerators and Freezers
Refrigerators and freezers operate around the clock, and their compressors can create additional electrical demand when cycling on. These appliances should be connected according to manufacturer’s instructions and applicable electrical requirements rather than relying on a power strip as a permanent wiring solution.
5. Portable Air Conditioners
Like space heaters, portable air conditioners can place a heavy load on an electrical circuit. NFPA guidance notes extension cords may be too small for loads including air conditioners. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use an appropriate wall outlet rather than assuming a power strip can safely handle the appliance.
For information about in-home fire safety, visit MercuryInsurance.com/resources.
Give Your Power Strips a Home Safety Check
The appliances plugged into a power strip aren’t the only things homeowners should consider. The condition and use of the strip itself matter, too.
Homeowners should avoid plugging one power strip into another, commonly known as “daisy chaining,” and should never use a power strip as a substitute for permanent household wiring. Damaged, discolored or unusually warm power strips should be taken out of service. Also check that power strips are appropriate for their intended use and follow all manufacturer’s instructions and electrical ratings.
“If you need power strips throughout a room just to operate everyday appliances, the bigger issue may be that your home electrical system isn’t meeting your needs,” Lee said. “Adding outlets or having an electrician evaluate the circuit may take a little more effort, but it’s a much better solution than creating a potential fire hazard.”
Homeowners should also pay attention to warning signs including frequently tripped circuit breakers, outlets or plugs that feel unusually warm, flickering lights, burning odors, buzzing or crackling sounds and discoloration around outlets. A qualified electrician should evaluate electrical problems rather than relying on additional power strips or extension cords as a workaround.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
5 high return projects to instantly boost curb appeal
(Feature Impact) First impressions can make a big difference – especially when it comes to potential home buyers deciding whether they can envision themselves signing a deed. If you’re actively selling your home or just contemplating how to increase your property’s curb appeal for the future, these simple tips can capture that wow factor without breaking the bank.
Grab the Power Washer
Take a weekend to blast away the grime on exterior surfaces and see what a dramatic difference it can make when things are sparkling clean. With a power washer, you can make quick work of dirty siding, muddy walkways and stained driveways. If you feel like your home looks tired, a good cleaning might be just the thing to wake it up – with no expensive paint job required.
Refresh Your Landscaping
Trees, shrubs and plants add so much life and color to outdoor spaces. Your yard doesn’t need to look like it fell out of a magazine, but don’t underestimate the power of fresh mulch, trimmed greenery, weeded flower beds and a mowed lawn. When landscaping looks healthy and cared for, it automatically makes a property feel more polished and welcoming.
Paint the Front Door
Your front door is the natural focal point of your home’s exterior, so if it’s seen better days, that can make the rest of the house seem worn and dated too. However, there’s an easy solution: Pick a paint color that matches the aesthetic of your property, grab a paint brush and transform your door with a look that makes your porch feel more current.
Add Window Boxes or Shutters
Windows are another great place to add some extra color, charm and visual interest to the outside of your home. Flowers in window boxes automatically appear cheerful and homey, and shutters can add more personality to the architecture. As a bonus, painting shutters to match your new front door makes the house feel thoughtfully designed.
Update Your Porch
The porch is a transition space between the inside and outside of your home, so it should be inviting to visitors. Start by clearing away clutter, banishing spiderwebs and touching up any peeling paint. Then consider a few new pieces of tasteful furniture or decor, like a new doormat, outdoor wall art or comfortable rocking chair.
Whether you’re trying to impress potential buyers or design a space you don’t ever want to sell, discover more home upgrade ideas at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
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Live Better
EV interest climbs as gas price uncertainty pushes families toward them
(Feature Impact)With ongoing uncertainty surrounding global oil prices, more U.S. consumers are buying and showing more interest in electric vehicles (EVs). The shift comes as car shoppers weigh fuel costs, improving affordability and a growing number of family-friendly electric SUVs.
Watch this video to learn more
According to Spectrum News, EV sales increased in the first quarter of this year. In the same time frame, interest in new EVs increased 16% and interest in used EVs increased by 30%. As families look for opportunities to ditch the gas pump without sacrificing power or space, new all-electric options create a compelling argument for families to turn to EVs.
For those looking to offset their weekly fuel up, the 2026 Kia EV9 can save drivers around $1,800-3,400 per year compared to gas-powered SUVs. Cars.com named the 2026 Kia EV9 the Best Electric Vehicle of 2026 for the second consecutive year.
“The Kia EV9 stood out because it delivers everything we want from a modern electric SUV – strong real-world range, fast charging, excellent space and comfort, and smart flexibility across the lineup,” said Mike Hanley, Sr. Road Test Editor, Cars.com.
For those who aren’t ready to switch to a fully electric vehicle, Kia has expanded its hybrid options. The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid adds horsepower and updated design features, while the Kia Telluride model offers a hybrid version for the first time with a total driving range of up to 637 miles on the Ex FWD-trim.
To learn more about the Kia EV9 and Kia’s hybrid models, visit Kia at kia.com.
SOURCE:
Live Better
Ways coaches can cultivate joy, confidence in youth athletes
(Feature Impact) Youth sports can change lives – building confidence, resilience and lifelong friendships among the kids and teens who play. In fact, winning games is often the least important part of the experience.
As an official sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, Dove is proving you don’t need a championship trophy to be a winner with the announcement of Back Her Game, a nationwide search to find a girls’ sports team where coaches and players keep joy and confidence at the center of the game. Through Oct. 4, eligible adult coaches of girls’ teams with players ages 13-18 can enter by posting an Instagram or TikTok video showcasing how their team brings confidence and joy to the field, tagging @dove and using #KeepHerConfident and #Contest in the caption. The winning team will receive an all expenses paid trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil.
Creating an envirnonment where young athletes feel seen and appreciated is its own reward. Consider these tips from Dove and longtime partner Kylie Kelce highlighting three ways coaches can help their players feel like they belong.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=V6sLrOK1wyc%3Fsi%3DNrxxQox2XgGp0-hH
Notice and Celebrate Small Moments of Progress
Success isn’t just defined by victories on the field, so those wins aren’t the only kinds that deserve to be celebrated. Pay attention to the personal growth and progress each athlete is showing, recognize them with specific praise and consider starting small traditions to celebrate when players meet goals or exceed expectations.
Make Room for Body Confidence
According to research from Dove, 1 in 2 girls who quit sports have been criticized for their body type. For young athletes to feel secure, supported and comfortable on their teams, they need coaches dedicated to building spaces that encourage body confidence.
That’s why Dove launched Body Confident Sport, a free, evidence-based program from the Dove Self-Esteem Project designed to give coaches the tools to build body confidence among girls ages 11-17 and help create more supportive sports environments.
“Sports can give girls so much – friendship, confidence, teamwork and memories that stay with them for life – but that only happens when they feel supported enough to keep playing,” said Kelce, mom of four and coach. “As a coach, I love that this campaign shines a light on girls’ sports teams that show up for each other to remind girls everywhere that they belong on the field exactly as they are.”
Recognize the Teammates Who Lift Others Up
Although coaches play a vital role in shaping team culture, they can’t do it alone. Encourage help by recognizing the helpers. If you notice a girl who goes out of her way to help shy players feel included, one who is first in line to comfort an upset teammate or anyone whose presence adds light and positivity to the group, it can be as simple as pulling her aside to let her know you see and appreciate her efforts.
To learn more and help girls keep playing with confidence, visit Dove.com/bodyconfidentsport.
SOURCE:
Dove
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