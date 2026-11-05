HEALTHY LIVING
5 habits to boost immunity during cold and flu season
(Feature Impact) Your immune system is your strongest ally during cold and flu season, working hard to keep you healthy as you start hearing those telltale coughs and sneezes all around. Help your body do its job well by adopting a few simple habits that naturally support its ability to fight off germs or recover faster.
Talk to your healthcare provider for personalized advice then work on making these habits normal in your household.
Get Regular Exercise
Exercise is like a wonder drug that can improve nearly every aspect of health and wellness. Physical activity increases blood flow, reduces long-term inflammation, helps immune cells circulate through the body to guard against invaders and may even flush bacteria out of your lungs and airways. Plan to fit at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise into each week, like a bike ride, brisk walk, yoga class or on-demand video workout.
Eat Foods That Support Immune Health
To keep your immune system fueled, experts recommend eating a varied diet featuring plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and healthy fats like olive oil. Consider adding fresh grapes to your diet to enjoy benefits from their naturally occurring plant compounds.
Protecting the body starts all the way down at the cellular level, and grapes contain powerful polyphenols that support the health and function of cells. Studies indicate certain compounds in grapes, like resveratrol and flavonoids, support immune system function as well as brain, skin, GI and heart health.
These little fruits are easy to add to your diet, whether you enjoy sweet, juicy Grapes from California by the handful or toss them in a blender to make this California Grape Wellness Juice recipe. Support multiple aspects of wellness with the drink’s powerful combination of fruits and vegetables, delivering a variety of immune-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Stay Hydrated
Drinking enough water helps clean your lymphatic system, which is responsible for producing special white blood cells that fight germs. It also keeps membranes in your nose and mouth moist, decreasing infection risk. If you struggle to drink enough, eating water-rich foods like grapes also helps you improve hydration.
Practice Good Germ Hygiene
To increase your odds of staying healthy during peak illness season, hearken back to the tried-and-true hygiene advice your parents might have tried to drill into your head as a kid. Regularly wash your hands with warm water and soap, avoid touching your face while out and about, keep your distance from symptomatic people and disinfect commonly used surfaces like doorknobs when someone in the house or office is sick.
Sleep More, Stress Less
Before you start feeling stressed that you aren’t getting enough sleep, rest assured there are easy changes you can make to support your well-being in both areas. Try switching up your nightly routine to be oriented less around screens and more around calming activities that actually help you wind down, like yoga, meditation or reading.
Discover more health information and recipes at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
California Grape Wellness Juice
Servings: 3 (1 cup each)
- 5 cups black or red Grapes from California
- 1/2 cup peeled raw beet slices
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 small carrot, peeled and sliced
- 1 piece fresh turmeric (1-inch), peeled and sliced or1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- In high-speed blender, puree grapes, beet slices, orange juice, lemon juice, carrot and turmeric until smooth.
- Pour through fine mesh sieve, stirring to extract as much juice as possible, about 3 cups. Stop when mixture starts to get thick. Enjoy immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Notes: This juice can also be added to iced tea or fizzy water.
Nutritional information per serving: 230 calories; 3 g protein; 58 g carbohydrates; 0.5 g fat (2% calories from fat); 0 g saturated fat (0% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 35 mg sodium; 0 g fiber.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Stroke recovery starts early, continues for a lifetime
(Feature Impact) When it comes to stroke, time matters. Recognizing the warning signs and calling 911 quickly can help with receiving time-sensitive, life-saving treatment. Recovery should begin early, too.
Having a stroke can divide life into a stark before and after, affecting many aspects of daily life. While it’s easy to focus on the things a stroke can take away, it’s important to remember there’s life after stroke. Recovery isn’t just about relearning skills. It’s about adapting to new challenges, finding purpose in a different reality and continuing to move forward.
Navigating the aftermath of a stroke means balancing short-term and long-term plans. Once medically stable, rehabilitation should ideally begin within 48 hours, according to the 2026 Guideline for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery from the American Stroke Association. Recovery doesn’t have a fixed end. Meaningful progress can continue for months or years after survivors leave the hospital or complete formal therapy.
“Stroke rehabilitation is complicated,” said Lorie Gage Richards, Ph.D., FAHA, volunteer chair of the new guideline, associate professor at the University of Utah and an occupational therapist. “Each person faces a different set of challenges and care should be personalized to fit each person’s needs. The goal is to help individuals gain as much independence as possible to perform everyday activities while improving their overall quality of life.”
Approximately 800,000 people have a stroke each year in the U.S, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics. Whether you’re navigating recovery yourself or supporting someone you love, connecting with a coordinated healthcare team is an important first step. Ask about a comprehensive assessment, develop a rehabilitation plan based on what matters to you and set small, achievable goals throughout recovery.
Building Skills and Independence
After a stroke, familiar parts of a daily routine may take more effort or require a new approach. A rehabilitation team can assess how stroke has affected movement, communication, thinking, vision, hearing and other abilities then develop a plan based on individual needs and goals.
Recovery doesn’t look the same for everyone. For one person, a meaningful goal may be dressing independently. For others, it could be returning to work, driving safely or participating in favorite activities. Start with manageable goals, evaluate progress and reassess the plan as needs change.
Understanding the Invisible Impacts
Some of the most challenging parts of recovery may be the ones others can’t see. For instance, you might lose confidence or sense of identity, have trouble concentrating or experience anxiety or depression. Along with mental and emotional changes, you may notice ongoing physical symptoms like pain, difficulty sleeping, changes in sexual function or difficulty with bladder control.
Invisible challenges don’t have to stay that way. Ask your healthcare team to assess your physical and emotional health, including depression and anxiety, during the hospital stay and throughout recovery. Speaking up about new or changing symptoms can help identify appropriate treatment and support.
Navigating Changing Relationships
When you have a stroke, your life isn’t the only one that changes. A partner, parent or friend may suddenly take on new responsibilities, making honest conversations about support especially important.
Family responsibilities may also look different. Parenting young children, supporting loved ones or balancing work and family can bring new challenges during recovery. Give yourself permission to slow down, accept care and connect with the people who matter most.
Finding Purpose and Redefining Success
Recreation, hobbies, social connections and other meaningful activities are an important part of recovery and can help people regain confidence, participate in their communities and improve quality of life. That may mean returning to music, art, exercise or time with friends. It could also mean modifying favorite activities, discovering new interests or connecting with a support group.
Life after stroke may look different, but different doesn’t mean less meaningful. Recovery isn’t measured by how closely someone returns to who they were before. It’s about finding new ways to pursue what matters most and continuing to move forward.
Learn more about recognizing stroke, preparing for rehabilitation and adjusting to life after stroke by visiting Stroke.org.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Hidden ways to save on home insurance costs
(Feature Impact) When you’re planning home improvements, you’re often thinking about improving the comfort, safety, aesthetic or value of your home. Many changes and renovations have the added bonus of unlocking insurance discounts, but these savings opportunities can easily fly under the radar when you aren’t actively on the lookout for them.
“Homeowners tend to think about their insurance when they buy the house or when they have a claim, but a lot can change in between,” said Larry Anderson, director of underwriting operations at Mercury Insurance. “Something as simple as reviewing your policy with your agent once a year can help make sure your coverage still reflects your home today and identify improvements or other factors that may qualify you for additional savings.”
The experts at Mercury Insurance, a multiple-line insurance carrier emphasizing competitive rates and excellent customer service, encourage homeowners to consider these five ways to save on home insurance costs.
Updating Older Parts of the Home
As a home ages, it’s wise to look at what parts and systems may be deteriorating and need upgrades for modernity or safety reasons. Replacing older electrical, plumbing or other major systems can protect your home from emergencies and loss risks. Depending on the state you live in, your specific policy and the improvements you made, it can also qualify your property for an updated-home insurance discount.
Keep records of major improvements – including receipts, work permits and information about when the work was completed – and plan to discuss the upgrades during your next insurance review.
Adding Protective Technology
Beyond replacing the batteries in your smoke detectors, you can outfit your home with a variety of protective devices that make a difference to insurers. Consider options like monitored burglar and fire alarms, smart water sensors and automatic water shutoff systems designed to detect problems before they become major losses. Remember, while security upgrades can make your home less risky to insure, they won’t save you money if your insurer doesn’t know you’ve installed them.
Improving Resilience to Damage
If you live in an area prone to extreme weather or other hazards, resilience upgrades could both safeguard your home and access insurance savings. Depending on your location, qualifying improvements could include a stronger roof, wildfire mitigation measures or flood defense options. Local insurance agents can provide more specific guidance on ways to make your home less vulnerable to damage – or whether you’re eligible for discounts because of work you’ve already completed.
Qualifying for Community Programs
Even if you haven’t personally made renovations to your home, certain changes in your community could help you save on insurance. That could include local wildfire mitigation measures, membership in a qualifying homeowners association or other neighborhood characteristics that affect coverage options, but specific programs vary by location.
Reviewing Insurance Products and Discounts
Whether something significant has changed in your home or community or not, it’s always valuable to review your insurance coverage on a regular basis. For instance, there may be new products or discounts that simply didn’t exist when you originally purchased your policy. Beyond savings considerations alone, ask your agent questions to make sure your coverage still reflects your circumstances and goals.
“Finding savings is always welcome, but the bigger goal of a policy review is making sure your insurance keeps pace with your life and your home,” Anderson said. “A house isn’t static. We improve it, maintain it and protect it in new ways over time. Your insurance should keep up with those changes.”
For more information on homeowner coverage and discount eligibility, visit MercuryInsurance.com.
Questions to Consider During Your Annual Insurance Checkup
An annual insurance review is an opportunity to look for savings and update coverage. Use these questions as a jumping-off point for discussions with your agent:
- What has changed about my home?
- What has changed about my property or community?
- Have my circumstances changed?
- Are discounts available today that weren’t when I purchased my policy?
- Does my coverage still reflect what it would cost to repair or rebuild my home today?
Photos courtesy of Shuttersotck
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HEALTHY LIVING
Oral and cardiovascular health connection
(Feature Impact) People often think of dentists and doctors as totally separate healthcare professionals: one cares for your teeth and mouth while the other handles the rest of the body. In reality, the different systems in the human body are closely interconnected and oral health is no exception, making dentists a vital part of your healthcare team.
Oral health and heart health have a particularly close connection, with inflammation at the core of it. When your gums are inflamed, the resulting bacteria can make their way from your mouth through your bloodstream, potentially contributing to your blood vessels constricting or becoming blocked. This, in turn, may force your heart to work harder and raise your blood pressure, putting you at risk of heart disease and stroke. More than 46% of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and more than 40% of adults age 30 and older are affected by periodontal (gum) disease.
To help address these issues, the American Heart Association’s Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts initiative, in collaboration with Delta Dental of California, is encouraging dental teams to take a total-body perspective with their patients. Simple steps like blood pressure screenings during checkups can give a more complete picture of a person’s overall health. If a member of your dental care team pulls out a blood pressure cuff at your next appointment, it’s a good sign.
“The mouth is a gateway to the body and can often reveal more about your total body health than you may think,” said Daniel Croley, D.M.D., chief dental officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. “Oral health professionals have a powerful opportunity to integrate more into their patients’ collective health care team beyond protecting their patients’ teeth By connecting oral health and heart health, this initiative helps dentists identify risks early and guide patients toward care that can improve and even save lives.”
Care for your teeth, gums and heart all at once using these tips from experts at the American Heart Association.
Follow a Brushing and Flossing Schedule
Good dental health starts with a daily routine. If you don’t want to sheepishly cringe next time the dentist inquires about yours, brush at least twice a day and floss at least once a day to disrupt plaque-forming bacteria. Dentists recommend using toothpaste with fluoride and brushing your teeth and gums thoroughly yet gently, as applying too much pressure can wear away enamel and cause gum recession.
Eat a Healthy Diet and Limit Sugar
Most kids are used to hearing sugar will rot their teeth – and that’s not just a parental scare tactic to get their little hands out of the candy jar. Sugar feeds harmful bacteria in your mouth, producing acid that can cause cavities and gum disease. For a diet your heart and teeth will both appreciate, prioritize vegetables, lean proteins, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats, while limiting added sugars and refined carbohydrates.
Avoid Smoking and Tobacco Products
The connection between smoking and oral disease is well established: smokers face significantly higher risks of developing periodontal disease, losing teeth or being diagnosed with oral cancer. Cigarettes aren’t the only form of tobacco to worry about, either. Vaping, dipping and chewing tobacco can also harm your dental health by drying out your mouth and restricting blood flow to the gums. Since these products are also harmful to heart health, quitting or avoiding them offers plenty of worthwhile benefits. Seek support if you need help to kick the habit.
Communicate with Your Healthcare Team
Since your body’s systems are connected to each other, it’s helpful to talk to your dentist about your blood pressure and to your doctor about your oral health. Start thinking of your dentist as a key member of your integrated healthcare team. Don’t be afraid to share your medical history, discuss the side effects of any medications you’re taking and ask for personalized recommendations on caring for your teeth, gums and overall health.
To learn more about how to improve your oral and cardiovascular health, visit Heart.org/OralHealth.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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