Bobbie Jean (Wallis) Reynolds

June 18, 1933 – September 11, 2016

BOWIE – Bobbie Jean (Wallis) Reynolds, 83, long-time Bowie resident, passed from this life at her home Sept. 11, 2016 in Brighton, CO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19, 2016 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Bobbie was born in Seminole County, OK on June 18, 1933 to Eugene Brewer and Iva (Knight) Brewer. Bobbie graduated from Bowlegs High School in 1951 and continued her education through community college courses.

Bobbie lived in various communities in Texas and Oklahoma before making her home in Bowie in 1980. Not only did Bobbie raise three children and provide a caring home for her family, she worked in the banking system as a bookkeeper and teller; then worked as secretary to the Montague County judge until her retirement.

She also served as a Hospice volunteer during her retirement years. Bobbie accepted Christ at the age of ten and remained faithful until her death. She enjoyed bible study, fellowship, and listening to gospel music. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bowie.

Bobbie will be remembered by family members and friends, as a sweet, caring, faithful, and strongly independent woman who loved spending time with family and friends.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Iva (Knight) Brewer; husbands, Joe L. Wallis and Warren Ray Reynolds; siblings, Laura (Brewer) Cooper, Marie (Brewer) Sisk, Trola Mae (Brewer) Quattlebaum, Pat (Brewer) Erwin, Bedford Brewer and William Brewer.

Bobbie is survived by her children, Wanda (Wallis) Clark and husband Phil Clark, Brighton, CO, J.D. Wallis and his wife Alice, Alachua, FL, Lydia (Wallis) Porter and her husband Dan Porter, Manteca, CA, Tonya (Reynolds) Dorman and her husband, Larry Dorman, Ken Dell Reynolds and his wife Denise Reynolds, Reese Reynolds and his wife Brenda, Bowie and Sherry (Reynolds) Cornelison, Grand Prairie; sister, Eunice (Brewer) Morgan, Seminole, OK; grandchildren, Jake Porter, Shell Beach, CA, Maggie Porter, Oakland, CA, Zach Ayala and Kaelynn Ayala, Alachua, FL; and a host of step-grandchildren/great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, friends and caregivers who loved her deeply.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication