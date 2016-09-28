Chicken and Bread Days comes to town Saturday

It will be a “cock-a-doodle” morning Saturday as Bowie celebrates its unique western history with the 21st Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage this Saturday in downtown.

Families are invited to attend and enjoy one of the many events offered for all ages in the Main Street Bowie largest festival. Dance, music, food, games and classic cars will be featured.

The day opens with the BTX Bike Rally, followed by the opening of the heritage market, kid’s town and the popular fiddle contest and car show. Read the full story and see the full scheduled in the mid-week News.