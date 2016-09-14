County road to remain open

By Dani Blackburn
LaAnna Wagonseller spoke before Montague County Commissioners on Sept. 12 during a public hearing to discontinue and vacate a portion of Williams Road. The road is located south of Farm-to-Market 1125 and west of Amon Carter Lake.

Wagonseller said she is a resident of the area and her family has a long history around Selma. She said the road has been there for a 100 years or perhaps more, and closing the road limits park areas for residents and closes the possibility of future park developments.

“The road is a valuable asset to the Bowie Reservoir,” said Wagonseller. “It is my belief we should keep it as a county road and it is something that could be a plus for the future.”

