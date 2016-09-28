HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth-down frenzy

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie High School’s football team continued its march toward the Mendoza Line with an 18-7 conquest over Jacksboro during Homecoming at Jackrabbit Stadium on Friday.

The Jackrabbits won the game by making good on 5-of-10 fourth-down conversions.

“We had big plays on fourth down,” said Bowie head coach Dylan Stark. “We executed well.”

Stark was especially pleased with how the Jackrabbits converted on their final scoring drive of the game – capped by a Logan Boyd 13-yard reception from Gabe Allen.

Bowie was able to force Jacksboro to use all of its timeouts and, fittingly, Homecoming King Brandon Hutto sealed the conquest by intercepting a Payton Laake pass in the final minute of play.

In many ways, the Jackrabbits had to go for it on fourth down out of necessity.

"It was field position," Stark said. "That was a big part of it. A couple of times we could have punted near the 50. But, yes, that was a big part of the game."

Bowie’s Brandon Hutto, who was crowned Homecoming king before the game, finds himself surrounded by Jacksboro defensive players during Friday’s game at home. Hutto rushed for 97 yards on 25 carries, helping Bowie to the win. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)