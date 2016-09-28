HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie sweeps another foe

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

In years past, the Bowie High School volleyball team might have let a team like Jacksboro hang around – and give them hope for an upset.

That hasn’t been the case during the District 3A-8 slate in 2016 as the Lady Rabbits swept the Tigerettes by three sets on Saturday afternoon.

Bowie won by scores of 25-8, 25-18, 25-12 – the third set punctuated by the dominating serving run from Karlyn Dean.

The Lady Rabbits moved to 19-11, 4-1 in the district as the first half of the rotation winds down this week with Bowie home for Henrietta on Tuesday and then on the road at Nocona on Friday.

“I think we are more confident in our ability,” said Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark.

Stark said Bowie is better able to withstand opponent’s runs, and the Lady Rabbits are keeping them to a bare minimum.

Dean stole the show in the third set – keeping Jacksboro off kilter with a flat, hard serve. Read more in the Sept. 28 Bowie News.

Bowie High School’s Karlyn Dean works with the ball at the net during Saturday’s District 3A-8 game between the Lady Rabbits and Jacksboro. Dean peppered seven kills and had four ace serves in Bowie’s win. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)