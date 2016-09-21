Wheels, Grills cooks up BBQ this weekend

Start your grills and your engines for the second annual Wheels and Grills Annual Barbecue and Chili Cook-off and first annual car show Sept. 23-24 in Nocona.

Participants can enter two different contests: “Tastes Like Smokin’ Wheels” and “Wheels and Grills.” Cook-off events are coordinated by the staff of the Horton Class Car Museum.

“Tastest Like Smokin’ Wheels,” begins at 4 p.m. on Friday with a meat inspection. Cooks are allowed to prepare any meat, domestic or wild, and categories include: Salsa, taste like smokin’ wheels, macaroni and cheese, bloody mary and margarita. Judging will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s events begin with the cook’s meeting at 10 a.m. in the metal building on Walnut Street. Money and plaques will be awarded in the following categories: Beans, chili, chicken, pork spareribs and beef brisket.

