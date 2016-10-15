Bowie Citizen’s Advisory Committee given its first task: Review a new city complex

Members of the revitalized City of Bowie Citizens Advisory Committee met for the first time Tuesday night and were given their first task by Mayor Larry Slack.

The citizens committee was created by the council in 1992 with the last appointments made in 1995. It has been inactive for 21 years.

Slack told the new members it is his hope they can discuss various city plans and issues in an effort to get a “feel” for the citizen’s thoughts and desires.

Those approved for the committee last month are: Lee Wayne Jones, Bill Enlow, Gary Cunningham, Laura Sproles, Barbara Green, Tim Biles, TJay McEwen, Carla Whitaker, Penny Tripp, Pat Tripp and Jim Gilbow.

The group Tuesday night elected Laura Sproles to serve as its chairman, they will next meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The mayor’s first task for the group has been a hot topic in the last two years, the construction of a new municipal complex and its location.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

Top photo: Members of the committee tour the basement of the city auditorium that serves as storage for city and police records. (Photo by Barbara Green)