Bowie council approves phase 1 of master drainage study

By BARBARA GREEN

Phase one of a master drainage study for portions of the city of Bowie was approved by the city council Tuesday night, along with a mapping data base.

The council took about 30 minutes to handle a brief agenda of business. The drainage issues were the two new business topics.

During the workshop City Manager Ricky Tow explained the drainage study will be conducted by Halff Associates focusing on the Brushy Creek Tributary A from North Mill to Pillar Street.The council approved this study, plus a database/hosting for mapping and a flyover to document topography for this section of the city. Read the full story in the weekend News.

Pictured: Rock Street were a portion of the road collapsed near the creek during May flooding. (Photo by Barbara Green)