Bowie News Pet Fair a big success to support county animal shelters

Bowie News staff Miles Shaffer gets some loving from one of the adoptable animals from the Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo. The shelters brought several of their adoptable animals for the public to see. (Photo by Barbara Green)

On Oct. 8 The Bowie News presented the first pet fair that showcased the three Montague County animal shelters, as well as other vendors and the Montague County 4-H Shot Clinic for pets. The News unveiled the winners of the cute pet contest and those winners will be pictured on a 2017 calendar that is being produced by The Bowie News. Winners of the contest were:

Rusty, owner Jo Patrick
Pewter, owner Cheryl Cromleigh
Sonic, owners Brycen and Zac Ivy
Baby We, owner Gary Wood
Blue, owner Diane Cromatrie
Jaffy, owner Shea Rutherford
Buster & Brandy, owner Chris Flannery
Blanche, Rose & Dororthy, owner Angie Meyers
Jag, owner Angies Kasner
Rugar, owner Marley Cable
Jasper, owner Cassandra
Two & Lucky, owner Sheila Clark
Honorable mention
Camo, owner Tina Womack

Guests at the fair also voted on the cutest Bowie News employee pet. It was a battle, but Okie, the blue-eyed pup of Laci Jones editor of Oklahoma Farm and Ranch magazine, was the winner and will be the 13th pet photoed for the calendar.

The calendars will be available for sale by Black Friday in November with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bowie Animal Shelter, Lucky Paws Shelter in Nocona and Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo. We appreciate all the shelters participating in the pet fair Saturday, along with Waggin’ Tail Dog Ranch and staff from Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic and Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital which worked the shot clinic along with county 4-H members. Watch your Bowie News for an announcement of the calendar sales and locations. It will be a terrific stocking stuffer and it will help your local communities.

