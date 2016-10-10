Bowie News Pet Fair a big success to support county animal shelters

On Oct. 8 The Bowie News presented the first pet fair that showcased the three Montague County animal shelters, as well as other vendors and the Montague County 4-H Shot Clinic for pets. The News unveiled the winners of the cute pet contest and those winners will be pictured on a 2017 calendar that is being produced by The Bowie News. Winners of the contest were:

Rusty, owner Jo Patrick

Pewter, owner Cheryl Cromleigh

Sonic, owners Brycen and Zac Ivy

Baby We, owner Gary Wood

Blue, owner Diane Cromatrie

Jaffy, owner Shea Rutherford

Buster & Brandy, owner Chris Flannery

Blanche, Rose & Dororthy, owner Angie Meyers

Jag, owner Angies Kasner

Rugar, owner Marley Cable

Jasper, owner Cassandra

Two & Lucky, owner Sheila Clark

Honorable mention

Camo, owner Tina Womack

Guests at the fair also voted on the cutest Bowie News employee pet. It was a battle, but Okie, the blue-eyed pup of Laci Jones editor of Oklahoma Farm and Ranch magazine, was the winner and will be the 13th pet photoed for the calendar.

The calendars will be available for sale by Black Friday in November with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bowie Animal Shelter, Lucky Paws Shelter in Nocona and Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo. We appreciate all the shelters participating in the pet fair Saturday, along with Waggin’ Tail Dog Ranch and staff from Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic and Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital which worked the shot clinic along with county 4-H members. Watch your Bowie News for an announcement of the calendar sales and locations. It will be a terrific stocking stuffer and it will help your local communities.