CROSS COUNTRY: Bowie boys claim Bellevue title

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

For the first time in recent memory, Bellevue High School had its own cross country meet on Wednesday at Twisted Oaks Golf Club.

It served as a practice run-through for next Wednesday’s District 1A-21 meet set for the same facility.

“I thought everything went off great, and we had some good races,” said Bellevue head boys’ coach Colby Broussard. “We hope to put one together again next year.”

The Bowie boys decided to stay in the area and compete at this meet. The Jackrabbits came out on top, fueled by the one-two finish from Kason Spikes and Cody Byler plus a fourth-place effort from Spenser Meekins.

“The athletes have to learn how to sprint up hills and then let the momentum carry you down,” said Bowie head boys’ coach Doug Boxell, who chose to have the Rabbits run here instead of Lucy Park in Wichita Falls on Thursday – where the girls competed.

Spikes clocked in with a time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds to win the event with Byler three seconds behind. Meekins recorded a time of 18:49. The course measured 5,000 meters.

Bryson Moore was 19th and Carson Morris 21st, with both boys times counting toward Bowie’s winning total of 47 points. Hadley Morgan and Justin Franklin also ran varsity.

Several other local boys earned medals from the meet with Logan Morman fifth, Prairie Valley’s William Winkler sixth and teammate Dakota McClain 10th. Read more in Oct. 8 Bowie News.

Kason Spikes (left) and Cody Byler from Bowie finished first and second, respectively, at the Bellevue Invitational on Wednesday at Twisted Oaks Golf Club. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)