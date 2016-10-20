CROSS COUNTRY: Bowie, Nocona in mix for regionals

By ERIC VICCARO

For the past couple of years, Holliday had served as host for the district meet.

The scene will shift from Wichita Falls to Boyd High School as cross country runners convene for the District 3A-8 meet on Oct. 17.

The varsity girls’ will run first at 9 a.m., followed by varsity boys at 9:30 a.m. The junior varsity girls are set for a 10 a.m. start and the JV boys to follow 30 minutes later.

“We are super excited,” said Boyd head coach Oscar Hernandez regarding serving as meet host. “The final 300 meters of the race, we will finish on the track.”

The boys’ course has two loops near the front of the school, and Hernandez attempted to limit the number of switchbacks on the course.

Bowie and Nocona are expected to be in the mix for possible qualification at the regional meet – which will take place at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Oct. 29. Texas Tech University is serving as the regional host.

Bowie head girls’ coach Chuck Hall said he expects the following girls to compete at the varsity level Monday: Valerie Walker, Macie McCollum, Carli Shields, Sage Bullock, Sarah Lacy and Lauren Gill.

Hall said three other unnamed girls are vying for the seventh varsity spot.

Walker and Shields turned in Bowie’s top times this year at the Lipan Invitational on Sept. 14. Walker recorded a time of 13 minutes, 28.3 seconds. Shields timed at 14:11.5. Read more in the Oct. 15 Bowie News.

Bowie’s (left) Carli Shields, Emmy Thomas and Sarah Lacy all will compete during the District 3A-8 meet set for Monday at Boyd High School. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)