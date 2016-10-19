CROSS COUNTRY: Holland helps Saint Jo to title

Wednesday’s Results

Oct. 5

At Bellevue Invitational

Twisted Oaks Golf Course, Bowie

High School

BOYS

1, Bowie, 47; 2, Midway, 66; 3, Prairie Valley, 72; 4, Bellevue, 124; 5, Gold-Burg, 189; Winner: Kason Spikes, Bowie, 18:22

GIRLS

1, Saint Jo, 38; 2, Prairie Valley, 62; 3, Gold-Burg, 140; 4, Bellevue, 151; Winner: Paityn Holley, Saint Jo, 13:18

Junior High

BOYS

1, Saint Jo, 51; 2, Bellevue, 102; Winner: Raul Warnock, Chico, 11:19

GIRLS

1, Muenster Red, 17; 2, Saint Jo, 75; 3t, Muenster White, 88; 3t, Prairie Valley, 88; 5, Bellevue, 133; Winner: Cloe Hacker, Muenster Red, 13:05

Coletta Holland from Saint Jo earned a medal on Oct. 5 at the first-ever Bellevue Invitational at Twisted Oaks Golf Club in rural Bowie. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)