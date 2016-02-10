CROSS COUNTRY: Martinez scorches course

Bowie Junior High School coach Diane Weber, who had the original idea to have the meet in Pelham Park and promote the community, was pleased with how the Cottontails competed.

Joshua Martinez of Bowie was the boys’ winner in 11:39.6, with Camden Starnes in fifth (12:25.4), Fisher Pullen eighth (12:40.0) and Roman Rivas 16th (13:22.3).

David Kittrell turned in Bellevue’s best effort in 18th (13:33.9) while Montague’s Laramie McCarty was 39th.

On the girls’ side, Ali Frie was Bowie’s best in 14:38.5 for sixth with Kaydee Jones next in seventh (14:48.4). Taygon Jones was Montague’s top runner in ninth (15:15.5) with Bellevue’s Austin Ford in 19th (16:14.7) and Gold-Burg’s Taylor Lyon 26th (17:38.7).

Bowie’s Joshua Martinez claimed the gold medal in the junior high boys’ race, clocking in with a winning time of 11 minutes, 39.6 seconds over a 3,200-meter course. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)