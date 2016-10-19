Early voting for Nov. 8 begins Monday

Fueled by a nasty presidential race that seems to have gone on forever, the Nov. 8 general election is expected to have record voter turnout.

Early voting gets underway on Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 4 at four locations across Montague County.

Brandi Shipman, county elections administrator, said she and her team are ready for a “crazy” election, but she feels prepared.

Early votes can be cast in Montague, Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo during the two-week period.

