FISHING: Bowie anglers cast in Granbury

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School fishing team is currently sitting fourth in the overall standings of the Texas High School Bass Association’s West Division.

Boat captain Rusty Edwards knows that’s a privileged position.

“We are fortunate to be up that high,” Edwards said. “I think it will give the boys that much more drive, because we have a shot at being first.”

Unlike other sports, in bass fishing, Bowie directly competes with much larger schools in Conference 6A and 5A.

Bowie will compete in the second of three fall tournaments on Saturday at DeCordova Bend off Lake Granbury.

“The lake is part of the Brazos River Authority System,” Edwards said. “It’s a long and windy lake. It feeds from a great river.”

Edwards said he expects the fish to be biting because they are attempting to fatten up for the cooler months.

A sharp cold front coming into Texas on Thursday will help change the fishing conditions, and anglers will enjoy ideal weather with temperatures in the 70s.

The weather will be much cooler at boat check in the morning, with temperatures possibly as low as 50 degrees.

“I think that will make the fishing tougher,” Edwards said. Read more in the Oct. 19 Bowie News.

Bowie Bass Club. (Graphic provided by the team, used with permission)