Forrest Ben Terry Sr.

January 6, 1937 – October 23, 2016

BOWIE – Forrest Ben Terry Sr., 79, passed away Oct. 23, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Victory Church in Bowie.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Forrest “Mountain Man” was born Jan. 6, 1937 in Wichita Falls to Ernest and Mabel (Jones) Terry. He attended school in Wichita Falls.

Forrest married Mary Sherwood on Feb. 17, 1957 in Milan, MO. He worked in the oilfield for various companies and was a farmer. Forrest enjoyed the outdoors, especially working with mules and running hounds. His greatest loves were God, his wife, and his family. He loved playing music with his guitar.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mabel Terry; wife, Mary Terry; son, Forrest Terry Jr.; three brothers; and one sister.

Forrest is survived by his sons, Ernest Terry and wife Charlotte, Wichita Falls, and John Terry and wife Mary Jo, Cameron; grandchildren, Ethan Terry, Kelly Terry, Rebecca Terry and Landon Terry, all of Cameron; daughter-in-law, Linda Terry, Buffalo Springs; numerous nieces and nephews; good friend, Clifford Tipton, Bowie; and life-long family friend, Bob Thomas, Combine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

