HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Longhorns pull away in fourth

By DANI BLACKBURN

It was a game of rare Thursday night football for in county rivals Forestburg and Saint Jo as both teams looked for their first district win of the season.

The game was originally scheduled for the regular Friday night slot, but moved to an earlier night for Head Coach Wayne Tuckwell, who left immediately after to travel to Houston for his mother’s funeral.

The Longhorns had just come off a loss to Newcastle in their district opener, as Saint Jo came off a bye week the first week of the district season. It was ultimately Forestburg who came away with the win, outscoring the Panthers 61-34.

The game remained close through the first three quarters. Saint Jo started the fourth just eight points behind the Longhorns, but a kick off return touchdown by Zach Bradley changed the momentum.

“It was one of the most fun games I’ve ever coached or been a part of,” said Saint Jo Head Coach Chad Tallon. “There was such an intensity level and the kids on both sides were just playing their hearts out. They pulled away in the fourth quarter but it was a great game by both sides.” Read more in the Oct. 15 Bowie News.

Saint Jo’s Preston Lyons (34) goes horizontal to try and avoid the tackle from Forestburg’s Trevor Vann. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)