HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Special teams dooms Nocona

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

In special teams, the little things mean a lot. And those little things can add up to handy points.

That’s what happened in Friday’s District 5-3A-II game between the Nocona and Holliday football teams.

Late in the second quarter, Holliday was the beneficiary of a Nocona mistake that led to a Grayson Germany field goal.

In the third quarter, Nocona missed out on a Hunter Fenoglio two-point conversion because the officiated crew didn’t think he crossed the goal line.

That’s five points, and that proved to be the difference as Holliday topped Nocona 18-13, and the Eagles spoiled the Indians’ lavish Homecoming night.

“We were going to snap the ball, kneel down and go in at the half,” Nocona head coach Brad Keck said.

Riley McCasland was blocking downfield when the ball hit him in the chest, and Holliday recovered. Nocona’s defense was stiff enough to force that Eagle field goal.

However, the complexion of the game changed vastly after that because play turned sloppy on both sides, and Holliday proved it could win ugly.

“It was something Riley couldn’t have avoided,” Keck said. “It was just bad luck.” Read more, and see statistics and district standings, in the Oct. 12 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Tanner Cable struggles for yardage during the first quarter of Friday’s District 5-3A-II game at Jack Crain Stadium. Holliday topped rival Nocona 18-13. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)