HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Boyd remains seventh in 3A

The Boyd High School volleyball team continued to be the class of District 3A-8 this past week.

The Lady Jackets are currently ranked seventh in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday.

Jewett Leon is first with Goliad second and Peaster third.

Other notable teams in the rankings are Van Alstyne 16th, Callisburg 22nd and Holliday 23rd. However, the Lady Eagles were swept by hometown Bowie this year.

In Conference 4A, Bushland, Glen Rose and Geronimo Navarro make up the top-3 teams in the poll.

Argyle is sixth, Krum ninth, Denver City 12th, La Vernia 14th, Decatur 16th, Burkburnett 17th, Springtown 22nd and Stephenville 23rd.

Dallas Highland Park leads the Conference 5A poll with Prosper second and Amarillo third. Read more in the Oct. 15 Bowie News.

Boyd Lady Jackets. (Courtesy graphic)