HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: ’Horns closing in on playoffs

The Forestburg High School volleyball team came away with the only District 2A-10 win of the county on Friday night.

The Lady Horns outscored Collinsville by 25-18, 25-18 and 25-16, raising their season record to 22-10 and district record to 8-3, putting them well within sights of the playoffs.

“The team played really well and controlled the game the entire match,” said Head Coach Cori Hayes.

Alexia Britain paced the Lady Horns offense with eight kills, three and a half blocks, five assists, two aces and four digs.

Lacy Huddleston scooped up 10 digs, one kill and three aces, while Hope Phipps contributed to the win with six kills, one block, five digs, six assists and six aces.

At Gold-Burg

Tioga 3, Gold-Burg 0

Tioga swept the Gold-Burg High School volleyball team during a home match for the Lady Bears on Friday afternoon.

Saturday’s Matches

District 3A-10

Boyd 3, Nocona 0

The Nocona Lady Indians suffered a loss at the hands of district front-runner Boyd on Saturday.

The Lady Jackets defeated the Nocona High School volleyball team by scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-16.

Sixteen digs by Angel Rhudy helped Nocona stay in the game, while Magye Fenoglio scooped up 15 digs. Read more from this roundup in the Oct. 19 Bowie News.

Lacy Huddleston had 10 digs in Forestburg’s three-game sweep over Collinsville on the road on Oct. 14. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)