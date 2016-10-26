LOCAL: BJH runners thank boosters

During the Oct. 17 Bowie Booster Club meeting, the Bowie Junior High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were introduced.

Coach Diane Weber announced athlete’s names and they all showed their appreciation for the booster club.

The booster club recently okayed the purchase of 50 sets of uniforms for junior high school athletes to use for both cross country and then track and field in the spring.

The boosters announced the pantry is now open and people may stop by to place food and toiletries in the unit.

Booster club treasurer Jessica Gresham and vice president Jill Jones announced decal sales are brisk.

A decal costs $10.

The group is asking for winter sports concession stand coordinators, for both the high school and junior high basketball teams.

The Bowie-Paradise game on Oct. 28 will serve as “Senior Night” as well as “Bowie Junior High night.” Volleyball “Senior Night” is set for Oct. 25, the final District 3A-8 match with Nocona.

BJH students will be admitted free with a special wristband.

Bowie Junior High cross country runners Drew Weber and Caleb Harris show off the new uniforms recently purchased by the booster club. They wore them at the district meet. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)