LOCAL: Wrestling card, meet-and-greet in Wichita Falls

There will be a full day of professional wrestling excitement on Oct. 8 at the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Festivities begin with a food truck festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

1 p.m., Meet and greet with Prince Akeem

2 p.m., Meet and greet with Tokyo Monster Kahagas

3 p.m., Meet and greet with Short Sleeve Sampson

4 p.m., Meet and greet with former WWE wrestling superstar Hillbilly Jim, who graced the squared circle prominently in the 1980s

5:30 p.m., Live music

6 p.m., Wrestling matches begin

Autographs cost $10, promotional photos with an autograph $20, and photo package for $35.

Additional entertainment will be provided by the Iron Horse Pub.

The wrestling card features Andrew Anderson, Fireman Luther Black, Justin Taylor, Tim Storm, Hambone Lee, Chad Thomas, Jake Logan, Jason Erra and Adam Asher. There will be five matches in all.

Wrestling will take place at Eighth and Ohio in downtown Wichita Falls.

For information, visit the website: pwhf.org or call 1-940-264-8123.

Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls. (Logo provided by the PWHF, used with permission)