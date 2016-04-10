Melvin Ray Thompson

May 2, 1945 – September 26, 2016

GRANBURY – Melvin Ray Thompson, 71, died on Sept. 26, 2016 in Granbury, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Nocona Bible Baptist Church.

Thompson was born May 2, 1945 in Haskell County. He was a building contractor, rancher, Vietnam veteran and a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Thompson also was a former member of the VFW, American Legion and the American Paint Horse Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim Robinson and Beulah Mae McCubbin; and siblings, Jimmy Dale Robinson and Linda Clement.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Thompson; kids, Stephen Bien, Gary Bien, Michele Gragg and Jeff Crosby; brother, David Robinson; sister, Beulah Samuelson; three aunts; several grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Martin’s Funeral Home of Granbury, TX.