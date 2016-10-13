Naomi Marlene Ashcraft Yarbrough
September 25, 1966 – October 3, 2016
SAINT JO – Naomi Marlene Ashcraft Yarbrough, 50, died Oct. 3, 2016, in Whitewright, TX.
A private memorial service will be at a later date.
She was born Sept. 25, 1966, in Bexar County to Jeff Ashcraft and Wanda Ann Lestarjedd Ashcraft.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and foster-dad, Charles Gilstrap.
She is survived by brother, Doyle Irby, Thackerville, OK; foster-mother, Joan Gilstrap, Saint Jo; foster-brother, Robbie Gilstrap, Bowie; daugher, Alexis Yarbrough and son, Gage Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, TX.
An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
Naomi Marlene Ashcraft Yarbrough
Naomi Marlene Ashcraft Yarbrough
Leave a Reply