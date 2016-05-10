Nocona ISD prepares second public bond meeting

With the school bond election on Nov. 8 quickly approaching, Nocona Independent School District officials had the first of three public information meetings last week.

More than 30 citizens gathered in the middle school cafeteria on Sept. 26 for a discussion with architects from CADCO of Abilene, Nocona ISD officials and school board trustees.

Superintendent Dr. Vickie Gearheart said several citizens were in attendance who were against the bond in May but are now in favor.

Nocona School Board President Len Dingler presented a power point to answer questions on the need for a new high school and how the board plans to maintain a new facility. It will be the second time this year NISD trustees ask voters to approve a bond after the proposal failed in the May election 552-426.

