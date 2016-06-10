OUTDOORS: Archery deer season opens in North Texas

Texas’ deer archery season opened up on Saturday, and all indicators point to a promising outlook.

That’s according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists in a report released on Sept. 29.

The Texas deer hunting season opened for bows on Oct. 1 and the general season is set for Nov. 5.

A special youth-only weekend is set for Oct. 29-30. The general season runs through Jan. 1, 2017, in North Texas.

A late youth-only season is slated a second time from Jan. 2-15, 2017.

For deer hunting opportunities and county specific regulations, consult the 2016-17 Outdoor Annual of hunting and fishing regulations.

“It’s been quite a while since I remember a time when we’ve experienced great back-to- back years of good rains across most, if not

all the state,” said Alan Cain, TPWD whitetail deer program leader.

Cain said rains have helped with upkeep of deer populations, thanks to lush green forbs and woody plants – which are part and parcel of

the deer’s diet.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. (Logo provided by the TPWD, used with permission)