OUTDOORS: Cranes arrive soon

The whooping crane has embarked on its fall migration, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding residents to expect these birds to be moving through the state.

Migration will take place in the weeks ahead as they travel to wintering grounds on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Standing nearly five-feet tall, whooping cranes are North America’s tallest bird. Each year, the flock follows a migration path from Alberta, Canada to a wintering range on and around the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge near Austwell.

This trek takes the birds through Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Dallas, Waco, Austin and Victoria.

During migration, whoopers often pause overnight in wetlands for roosting and in agricultural fields for feeding.

Whooping cranes rarely stay in one spot for more than two nights. It is illegal to harass or disturb cranes, and the TPWD encourages the public to be mindful of these brief layovers.

Use caution to decrease your chances of disturbance.

Migration will take place in early to mid-November, said Wade Harrell from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Office. Read more in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

