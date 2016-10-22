Relay for Life may make a move

The Montague County Relay for Life is looking for a few good leaders.

The planning stages are in the works for the 2017 event and members for the leadership team are needed.

Organizers would like to have the relay in Nocona this year with a possible May date. There will be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Red River Pizzeria in Nocona.

Questions can be directed to Teri Tolbert on email at: Teri.tolbert@cancer.org or call Sheri Reeves at 940-443-0008.