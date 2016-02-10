SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Oct. 7

High School Sports

Oct. 3

Volleyball

4 p.m., Boyd at Bowie, seventh and eighth-grade games

5 p.m., Forestburg at Montague

Oct. 4

Volleyball

4:30 p.m., City View at Bowie

4:30 p.m., Nocona at Holliday

5 p.m., Collinsville at Saint Jo

5 p.m., Gold-Burg at Forestburg

5 p.m., Valley View at Prairie Valley

Oct. 5

Cross Country

4 p.m., Prairie Valley and Forestburg at Bellevue Invitational at Twisted Oaks

Oct. 6

Cross Country

Nocona at Lucy Park Invitational, Wichita Falls

Football

5 p.m., Bowie at Boyd, seventh-grade game

6 p.m., Bowie at Boyd, eighth-grade game

Oct. 7

Football

7 p.m., Holliday at Nocona (Homecoming)

7:30 p.m., Bowie at Boyd

7:30 p.m., Gold-Burg at Bryson

7:30 p.m., Newcastle at Forestburg

Volleyball

4:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Tioga

4:30 p.m., Forestburg at Valley View

4:30 p.m., Lindsay at Gold-Burg

4:30 p.m., Prairie Valley at Collinsville

5: 30 p.m., Bowie at Boyd

Bellevue’s Jonah Belcher and Bowie’s Justin Franklin navigate a mogul during the Rabbit Run this past Wednesday at Pelham Park. Both Bowie and Bellevue will run against each other this Wednesday at Twisted Oaks Golf Course in rural Bowie at the Bellevue Invitational. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)