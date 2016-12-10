State Rep. Drew Springer visits Montague County

By BARBARA GREEN

District 68 State Representative Drew Springer (R-Muenster) told local residents he expects the top issues in the upcoming 85th Legislative session to be education and health care, but legislators will have many other pressing topics vying for their attention during the short 140 days.

Springer made three stops in Montague County Monday diromg his town hall tour stopping in Saint Jo, Nocona and Bowie. There was a small turnout for the local stop, but Springer took time to explore all the major topics and take questions.

The Muenster Republican started his career in the legislature four years ago and one of his goals is to visit each of his 22 counties traveling some 5,000 miles.

Looking to the start of the January session, Springer said last one they were blessed to have lots of money, but unfortunately that won’t be the case this biennium.

Pictured Drew Springer talks with citizens at the Bowie town hall. (Photo by Barbara Green)